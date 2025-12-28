Rockstar's GTA 6 release date might be pushed back again, as former developer Mike York has issued a stark warning: one more delay to Grand Theft Auto 6 could extinguish the very hype that's kept millions of fans waiting. The gaming community's patience is dwindling after years of anticipation and two painful postponements.

York, having spent years working at the studio, was blunt in his remarks to Esports Insider. His message is unambiguous: Rockstar is balancing between achieving perfection and avoiding public apathy. 'If Rockstar Games delays GTA 6 again, then the hype around the game will die down almost completely,' York warned.

Ex-Rockstar Developer Warns GTA 6 Hype Could 'Die Down Almost Completely'

Mike York's warning cuts to the heart of what's become a growing crisis for Rockstar Games. The former animator, who worked on GTA 5, believes another delay would be catastrophic for public interest.

'We've been waiting so long for GTA 6 already that if there was to be another delay, people will probably stop caring about its release even more', York told Esports Insider. 'Right now, nobody is searching for GTA 6. Everyone knows that there is no news about GTA 6, and therefore, there is nothing to discuss. There comes a point when delaying something too much starts to anger people.'

The frustration isn't just anecdotal. York cited fan reactions showing a worrying shift from excitement to indifference, with some gamers admitting they 'don't even care anymore' because repeated delays keep letting them down.

“If GTA 6 gets delayed again, the hype is gone.”



Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/eOjHot3JpT — GTA 6 Unlimited (@GTA_Unlimited) December 21, 2025

Fan Burnout Reaches Breaking Point

Burnout is a real issue that is rapidly spreading throughout the gaming community. York painted a picture of exhausted fans who've stopped hunting for leaks or anxiously awaiting news updates.

'People aren't itching to find new details or a latest leak anymore, they're over it. They are thinking, "it will come out when it comes out", as they're so burnt out from thinking it will come out soon and then it doesn't... And then they're like, "OK, whatever..."', he added.

The situation became so absurd that the game's delay from May to November 2026 even sparked anger in Poland's parliament. An opposition lawmaker called the postponement 'a huge scandal' during a parliamentary session, highlighting just how far-reaching fan frustration has become.

The Real Reason Behind GTA 6's Repeated Delays

Why does Rockstar keep pushing this game back? According to York, it's all about polish and meeting impossibly high expectations.

If I know Rockstar Games, one reason for the delay in releasing GTA 6 is that they're trying to make it look as good as possible. They're polishing stuff. I don't think they're finished with the game, given how much is on the line and how big everyone's expectations are for it', York explained.

Why November 2026 is Likely Final

Despite the grim warnings, York remains confident that November 2026 will be the final release date. His reasoning is rooted in business strategy and timing.

'I think the game will be released in November 2026 as it's a good time for the game to come out for Rockstar for multiple reasons to sell video games. If you want to sell a large number of video games, then that's the perfect time for GTA 6 to come out, given it's a month before Christmas. Usually companies only delay these things once or twice when they need to, so I think it will come out around that time', York stated.

The November window positions GTA 6 perfectly before the year-end shopping surge, a crucial period for maximising sales. York knows what he's talking about. He spent years at the studio working on GTA 5, so he understands how Rockstar thinks and operates from the inside.

The timeline for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been a rollercoaster. When Rockstar first announced the game in December 2023, fans expected to play it by autumn 2025.

That dream died in May 2025 when the studio pushed the release to 26 May 2026. Then came another gut punch: just six months later, in November 2025, Rockstar delayed it again to 19 November 2026.