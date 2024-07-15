Elon Musk shared a tweet that included the online biography of the Secret Service director, Kimberly Cheatle, pointing out that her previous job involved "guarding bags of Cheetos."

Musk took aim at Cheatle in an X post (now deleted): "So before being put in charge of protecting the president, she was guarding bags of Cheetos ..."

Musk chimed in on a post questioning the security of a location with a vulnerable line of sight. The original post asked, "How the hell was such an obvious line of sight not secured?" Musk simply replied, "Exactly."

Musk Calls For Secret Service Leadership Resignations

In a separate post, Musk wrote: "The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign." The gunman who attempted to assassinate Trump during Saturday's rally had stationed himself on the roof of a manufacturing plant over 130 yards from the stage.

The open-air campaign event took place at the Butler Farm Show grounds, where the expansive fields provided the sniper with an almost unobstructed view of the former president from his vantage point.

Sources told The Post that the counter-sniper team, which killed the shooter, returned fire from the roof of another building near Trump's location, situated behind the audience stands. Law enforcement found a semi-automatic rifle resembling the AR-15 platform at the scene, according to sources.

Musk reportedly contributed to a political group supporting former President Trump in the 2024 election. According to a report by Bloomberg News, the 53-year-old business magnate donated a "sizeable amount" of money to America PAC.

The report states that Musk contributed to a super political action committee that elected Trump to the White House.

This follows Musk's disclosure of his preferred candidate in the presidential race during an interview with Don Lemon, where he mentioned that he is "leaning away" from supporting President Joe Biden. The PAC is scheduled to disclose its list of donors on July 15.

The move highlights the growing influence of a technology mogul who tops the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $263.6 billion. This marks a shift from his self-described status as a political independent who preferred to stay out of the fray.

Now, he's become a figure who regularly uses his powerful social media platform to espouse right-leaning views and assail Democrats. In a separate development, Ken Griffin and Paul Singer, Republican billionaires who have previously criticized Trump, reportedly met with the former president to discuss potential donations to his campaign, according to individuals familiar with the discussions.

Singer and Griffin have not made any commitment, and no decision has been made regarding whether they will contribute to Trump's reelection, according to individuals who spoke anonymously to protect the privacy of the conversations.

Trump Gains Edge With Musk's Donation

Musk's financial contribution comes as Trump has surpassed his rival, Biden, in fundraising, aided by generous donations from Wall Street and corporate donors. Biden's fundraising has declined following a disastrous debate that prompted prominent Democratic donors to withhold their financial support.

Trump, however, has called for a "no-holds-barred" debate with Biden. This request came after Biden reportedly told a group of nearly two dozen Democrats at the White House that he needs more rest and fewer work hours and prefers to avoid events after 8 p.m.

Amid this heated political landscape, Musk's reported contribution to America PAC underscores a significant financial endorsement for former President Donald Trump's reelection bid.

As Trump gathers momentum in fundraising, contrasting with President Joe Biden's declining support from Democratic donors, Musk's involvement signals a pivotal moment in shaping the upcoming election dynamics.