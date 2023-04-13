Twitter CEO Elon Musk has again spoken about the struggles of running the social media platform. Musk says that it has been "quite painful" for him.

He also said that he would sell the company if he finds the right buyer for it. Musk made the remarks during an interview with the BBC on Wednesday.

Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion. Though the billionaire tried to back out of his impulsive bid that reportedly stemmed from a "420" weed joke, he could not back out of their agreement, and Musk was forced to offload more than $15 billion in Tesla shares to raise enough cash to fund the purchase.

He has been quite open about his experience at Twitter since the takeover. The latest interview gives us more information on how he wants to manage (or not manage) Twitter.

When asked about his experience so far, Musk said that it has "not been boring. It's been quite a rollercoaster." He added that even though the situation has been "quite stressful over the last several months," buying Twitter was the right thing to do.

Musk went on to claim he sometimes sleeps in the office because of the workload and added that he has a spot on a couch in a library "that no one goes to." This is not the first time that Musk has spoken about the struggles that come with owning a social media giant like Twitter. Earlier, he said that the company has not been making any money for him.

Musk made the revelation in a Twitter post, which went viral on the internet. "Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world's largest non-profit for $44 billion, lol," he wrote. The post received thousands of comments, with many consoling Musk and stating that he will eventually be able to turn things around.

One of his employees even claimed that he tried to sell office plants to staff in a bid to "boost revenue." The claims were made by an anonymous Twitter employee during an interview with the BBC. He added that Musk even fired the company's cleaning and catering staff. He still works as an engineer at the firm.

Musk fired hundreds of employees last year as a cost-cutting measure, scrapped the work-from-home policy, and made Twitter Blue a paid service to make more money. All these measures were reportedly meant to make Twitter more profitable.

Earlier, he also expressed his intention to find a new head for the microblogging platform. He believes that the end of 2023 would be "good timing" to find someone else to run Twitter.

"I think I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out," said Musk, speaking virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai, when asked if he had identified a new Twitter CEO and when that person would be hired.

"I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year," he said.

Last year, he said that he would resign as its chief executive "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

The tweet about Musk wanting to resign came after he ran a poll on the social media platform days earlier, on whether he should step down as Twitter CEO, which most respondents said he should.

Musk is infamous for his shocking statements. He often has a crazy idea and tweets it the next day. He is not one to mince words. It now remains to be seen if he really does sell Twitter in the future.