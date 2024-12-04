Illegal immigration cost US taxpayers an estimated £118 billion ($150.7 billion) in 2023, according to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This figure, revealed through Musk's social media posts, suggests illegal immigration expenses outstrip the budgets of major federal initiatives and historic projects like the Hoover Dam.

DOGE Highlights Alarming Costs of Illegal Immigration

The DOGE initiative, led by Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, has been analysing and exposing government inefficiencies. Active until 4 July 2025, DOGE's mission is to cut wasteful federal spending and reduce the national debt. Its latest revelations place illegal immigration costs at approximately £118 billion, nearly 2.6% of the US government's £5.1 trillion ($6.1 trillion) annual budget.

According to Musk's DOGE account, these funds could instead support vital government programmes or be redirected to critical infrastructure. For example, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Apollo programme—a pivotal achievement in human space exploration—cost just over £119 billion ($151 billion) in total, nearly matching the annual expense of illegal immigration.

Comparisons to Historic Expenditures

DOGE drew attention to how these costs dwarf historic investments. The construction of the Hoover Dam, a landmark of 20th-century engineering, cost just over £840 million ($1 billion) in today's terms. Similarly, the Manhattan Project, which developed nuclear technology during World War II, cost approximately £32 billion ($40 billion)—a fraction of the annual illegal immigration expense.

These comparisons highlight the scale of the crisis, which has financial implications on par with the US defence budget. According to DOGE, illegal immigration costs drained nearly 20% of the country's defence budget in 2023.

DOGE's Broader Focus on Government Waste

Illegal immigration is just one of many targets for DOGE. The initiative has criticised spending on underused office spaces in Washington, D.C., where 88% of facilities remain unoccupied post-pandemic, yet still incur maintenance costs. Additionally, DOGE has questioned expenditures such as a £2 million ($2.5 million) Super Bowl advertisement promoting the Census, labelling it an unnecessary extravagance.

Elon Musk, through DOGE's posts, has positioned the agency as a watchdog against government waste, aiming to reform inefficient programmes and redirect funds to pressing priorities.

Trump's Aggressive Immigration Strategy

As Musk and Ramaswamy expose the costs of illegal immigration, President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to tackle the issue directly. According to reports, Trump plans to declare a national emergency upon taking office in January 2025. His strategy includes mass deportations of nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, leveraging military resources to expedite the process.

Responding to a Truth Social post by activist Tom Fitton, who outlined plans for a mass deportation programme, Trump confirmed its accuracy, simply stating: "TRUE!!!" This aligns with Trump's long-standing pledge to address illegal immigration, a key issue during his 2024 campaign.

The astronomical £118 billion cost reported by DOGE provides a stark reminder of the financial burden illegal immigration places on US taxpayers. As the Trump administration prepares to implement sweeping reforms, the debate over immigration policies and government spending is set to intensify, with profound implications for the nation's future.