The budding alliance between Nigel Farage and Elon Musk appears to have broken down over Musk's support for Tommy Robinson.

Just a month ago, the Times reported that Musk was considering a huge £80 million donation to Farage's Reform party. Farage initially downplayed such reports but later confirmed that money was discussed when he met Musk at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

At the meeting, Farage was pictured with Musk and Reform treasurer Nick Candy. All seemed to be going well in the relationship. Last week the Mail speculated that a new company set up in the UK, and owned by Elon Musk, would be the vehicle through which Musk, an American citizen, could legally donate to Reform.

The Tommy Robinson Divide

Now however, Musk has declared that Farage 'doesn't have what it takes' to lead Reform UK. Musk's change of heart appears driven by his support for Tommy Robinson, a controversial political activist who has drawn attention to the problem of Muslim rape gangs in British towns.

Robinson is currently in jail for contempt of court and has previous convictions for assault and mortgage fraud. Robinson has also spoken about how a relative of his was a victim of Muslim rape gangs.

While Farage and Musk agree on the abject failure of the British state to adequately punish those involved in the rape gangs, including those who turned a blind eye to them and allowed the mass rape of English girls to continue, they disagree about Robinson.

Musk has called for the release of Robinson, while Farage has always wanted to distance himself from 'thuggish' elements like Robinson.

If Not Farage, Then Who?

After declaring that Farage is not the man to lead Reform, Musk appeared to throw some support behind Reform MP, Rupert Lowe.

Despite Musk's call for Farage to go, Lowe declared his loyalty to Farage as leader of the party. When asked by a user on X whether Lowe should be the new leader of Reform, Musk responded, 'I have not met Rupert Lowe, but his statements online that I have read so far make a lot of sense'.

Lowe has said of the rape gangs, 'I want foreign rapists deported, I want dual national rapists stripped of their British citizenship and then deported, I want ANYONE involved in the rape gangs to feel the FULL force of the law. If that makes me 'far-right', then so be it. That has simply lost all real meaning.'