Keir Starmer has been accused of setting up a 'surrender squad' of government officials with the aim of effectively undoing Brexit by the backdoor.

Meanwhile Reform and its 'Mr Brexit' leader Nigel Farage appear to be gaining momentum, overtaking the Tories in one recent poll.

Over 100 civil servants will be part of the new team in the Cabinet office. The officials are at the heart of Starmer's proposed 'reset' of relations with the European Union.

While in opposition Keir Starmer was one of the most prominent voices calling for a second referendum on Britain's membership of the EU, an idea he eventually dropped.

The government has denied claims that it wants to rejoin the EU and has said that it will not sign up for the customs union, single market or freedom of movement.

'Surrender Squad'

Lord Frost, who negotiated Britain's Brexit deal under Boris Johnson, told the Daily Mail that the new unit in the Cabinet Office is a 'Surrender Squad' that is bigger than the team he had to negotiate Britain's exit from the EU.

He added, 'Everyone in this Government really wants to rejoin the EU one day. Only public opinion is stopping them. So they are trying to act in secrecy and conceal their plans to align with EU rules, to bring back EU law and to give away our fishing grounds, by calling all this just a "reset".

'Unless we can stop them, the reset will end with this country once again in the EU's orbit, gradually losing our ability to set our own rules and make our own laws. It's time for those who support our national independence and democracy to wake up.'

One key area of concern, and indeed a major issue during the Brexit referendum, is the rights of British fisherman.

As part of any renegotiation, the EU is expected to ask for, among other things, the right of member nations to fish in British waters after 2026.

Nigel Farage said on X, 'Reform MPs will challenge any attempt by Labour to surrender our waters back to the EU. We are watching @Keir_Starmer very closely.'

Prime Minister Farage?

Nigel Farage and his Reform party (formerly the Brexit Party) appear to be surging in popularity.

Last week a poll by FindOutNow placed Reform on 25%, just a point behind the governing Labour Party and two points ahead of the official opposition, the Conservative Party.

The party was also boosted by the defection of former Tory donor Nick Candy. Candy will become Reform's treasurer and has pledged a seven figure donation to the party.

In recent weeks there were also reports that the world's richest man, Elon Musk would make a game changing £80 million donation to Reform.

While these reports were subsequently denied, Musk has expressed an interest in Reform, agreeing with a Tweet that said Reform would win the next election, and conversing with Farage about when Reform's next 'electoral opportunity' will arise.