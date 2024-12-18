Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has confirmed that he and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk are engaged in "ongoing negotiations" about financial support for the party. Farage had previously downplayed reports in the Sunday Times that Musk would make a staggering £80 million ($100 million) to Reform.

Musk "All In" For Trump

Earlier this year Musk declared himself to be "all in" for Donald Trump. Musk spent around £160 million ($200 million) on Trump's campaign and will head Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Farage has been close to Trump since at least 2016, when he was famously pictured with the president in a golden elevator.

Writing in the Telegraph, Farage said that the atmosphere surrounding Trump's transition team is totally different from when he was first elected in 2016. "This transition period was nothing like what I saw in 2016: there is a sense of order, determined calm and above all optimism."

Musk's Role In Trump's Victory

On Monday Farage, along with a host of tech and business figures, was at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, primarily to meet with Musk.

During the meeting Musk reportedly explained his involvement in organising Trump's ground game in seven swing states during the presidential election.

Farage wrote, "There is little doubt that Musk's contribution to the scale of the Trump victory is not to be underestimated." He added that he intended to implement Musk's campaign techniques as part of his program to professionalise Reform UK, which is still a relatively new political party.

Britain In "Very Deep Trouble"

Musk's paternal grandmother was British and, according to Farage, Musk cares deeply about Britain and its current political state, believing it to be "in very deep trouble" as things stand.

Musk has previously made his feelings on British politics clear on his X platform. During the summer riots in response to the Southport murders, Musk said "civil war is inevitable" in the country. He has also called Keir Starmer's Britain a "tyrannical police state".

Farage confirmed that money was discussed during his meeting with Musk, but didn't mention any figures, simply saying "there will be ongoing negotiations on that score".

He also told the BBC that any financial support would likely be made via Musk's British companies as Musk himself is not a British citizen and would be barred from personally donating.

"Trouble Ahead" For Labour Over Chagos Deal

Farage also wrote about meetings he had with US officials about Labour's plan to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The plan is highly controversial as the islands are home to the Diego Garcia military base. The deal may not go ahead as the new Mauritian government said it found the terms negotiated by the previous administration to be unacceptable.

Farage said, "I was able to assure them [US officials] that the Chagos Islands' surrender was not only wholly unnecessary but represented a bad deal for the United Kingdom, America, the free world and not least the Chagossian people.

"I promise the Labour Government there is trouble ahead on this issue."