SpaceX is coming up with new and interesting ideas every day. The company is already testing reusable rockets and now is working towards launching internet that can be beamed by satellite.

The company's president Gwynne Shotwell told Space News that the company is getting ready to launch the StarLink Broadband service in the US by mid-2020.

The company has already got clearance for 12,000 satellites and has applied for clearance for 30,000 more. According to Shotwell the company is not only ready to launch the much needed six to eight batches of satellites but has also finished the design and engineering of the user terminals.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claimed on Twitter on Tuesday that he had sent his tweet via Starlink satellite.

"Sending this tweet through space via Starlink satellite," the first tweet said, while the second tweet stated, "Whoa, it worked."

SpaceX has already launched the first batch of satellites. The reason it needs these many satellites is not just the network coverage, but to offer customers customised service options. The whole Starlink broadband system is a system of satellites connected via space lasers.

"We'll continue to upgrade the network until mid to late next year," said Shotwell. "We're hoping for 24 launches by the end of next year."

The company has also tied up with the US Air Force Research Laboratory to design a project called Global Lighting, which will create specialised broadband services for the military. Starlink has demonstrated data speeds of 610 Mb per second in flight in the cockpit of a US military C-12 Twin engine aircraft.

SpaceX wants to sell the internet services directly to consumers, just like its sister company Tesla sells its cars. The company is also hiring a new workforce that will work in the sales, tech support and product engineering divisions.

SpaceX may even be able to lower data costs in the US.

Currently, consumers pay $80 per month and according to Shotwell, they may pay lower for a much better service. The basic infrastructure is being produced in the SpaceX factory in Hawthorne, California. While the claims are interesting, the on-ground performance will decide how this endeavour works.