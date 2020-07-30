The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be a lot different than its predecessors. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has reportedly decided to hold the ceremony virtually.

According to Variety, this year's Emmy's executive producers Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington, David Jammy, and host Jimmy Kimmel has sent out letters to the nominees of the 2020 Emmy Awards informing them that the ceremony will take place virtually and they must prepare accordingly. The decision is believed to be taken to ensure safety for everyone as the coronavirus outbreak is far from over.

"As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th," the letter reads. "This year, it's still going to be the TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you!"

As per the letter, the technicians, producers, and writers are working together to create a programme that is unique yet safe. The organisers promised nominees that they are exploring options that will enable filming the event with them at their home or any other location of their choice.

"We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous – we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen" moments.'"

While the details about the upcoming virtual Emmy Awards are expected to unravel gradually, but the theme is already decided.

"Come as you are, but make an effort!" states the letter. "We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

Meanwhile, Jen Proctor, Emmy's Talent Producer, and the team at Cultivated Entertainment will be reaching out to the nominees to talk through the details and work out a plan to present the first-ever virtual Primetime Emmy Awards. The nominations for the upcoming awards were unveiled on Tuesday in an event presented by Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana M.