On Tuesday, the complete list of nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards was unveiled. The announcement was made in a virtual event hosted by Leslie Jones, who was joined by presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany along with Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

With 160 nominations, Netflix originals received most nods than any other network or streaming service. Meanwhile, HBO received 107 nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

HBO's "Watchmen" is the star show with 26 nominations followed by Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20. Netflix's "Ozark" and HBO's "Succession" are also leading drama series with 18 nominations each.

The Emmy Awards 2020 will honour U.S. prime time television programming from June 1, 2019, until May 31, 2020. Taking place on Sept. 20, the ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Variety notes that this year there is a "record number" of African-American actors on the nomination list. With 34.3 percent of the acting nominees being African-American, there is reportedly a notable increase from the last year's nominee pool which included only 19.8 percent names.

"2020 isn't just about the global health crisis. This year we are also bearing witness to one of the greatest fights for social justice in history, and it is our duty to use this medium for change. That is the power and responsibility of television — not only delivering a multitude of services or a little escapism, but also amplifying the voices that must be heard and telling the stories that must be told. Because television, by its very nature, connects us all," said Scherna at the beginning of the nominations announcement.

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America/AMC)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman as Martin "Marty" Byrde on Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson on This Is Us (NBC)

Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler on The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Brian Cox as Logan Roy on Succession (HBO)

Billy Porter as Pray Tell on Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy on Succession (HBO)

