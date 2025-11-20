The EPOMAKER TH99 stands out as one of the best budget 96% size tri-mode keyboards, combining elegant design, strong build quality, and remarkable value, all for under £85 ($100). Available in both ANSI and ISO-DE layouts, it is designed to satisfy users who want premium features without premium pricing. Even from my perspective without hands-on use, the TH99's design choices, specifications, and user feedback patterns make it clear why this model is so widely praised.

Why Design and Build Quality Matter

One of the first things that impressed me when researching the TH99 is how intentionally the board is engineered. The compact 1800 layout immediately stands out as a smart middle ground between full-sized and tenkeyless boards, practical, space-saving, and highly functional.

The gasket-mounted structure, paired with five layers of sound-dampening materials, strongly suggests a typing experience that is softer, quieter, and more refined than typical keyboards in this price bracket. This design is usually reserved for far more expensive custom builds, so its presence here signals EPOMAKER's clear effort to elevate budget-friendly options.

The board looks clean and modern, and everything, from its framing to the knob placement, gives the impression of a keyboard meant to sit confidently on a stylish desk setup.

Two Layouts, Two Unique Experiences

What impressed me most was the thoughtful inclusion of layouts tailored to different audiences.

ANSI Layout (Creamy Jade Switches): Likely to feel smooth, poppy, and enjoyable for users who prefer a satisfying, tactile response.

ISO-DE Layout (Sea Salt Silent Switches): A considerate choice for European users, offering a quieter, more muted typing experience suited for work and study environments.

The fact that both versions are hot-swappable shows EPOMAKER understands its community well, people want flexibility, experimentation, and long-term usability. Even without testing, the switch choices alone suggest two very distinct, well-considered experiences.

Connectivity That Adapts to Your Workflow

The TH99's tri-mode connection may be one of its greatest strengths.

In wired mode, you can expect maximum stability.

In Bluetooth mode, it is convenient for switching between devices such as a laptop, tablet, or phone.

In 2.4GHz mode, the ultra-low latency is ideal for seamless work sessions or casual gaming.

This versatility is something I've seen users and reviewers consistently value, especially those who move between multiple devices during the day.

Typing Feel: Balanced, Smooth, and Surprisingly Quiet

Based on EPOMAKER's reputation and the TH99's specs, the typing feel is likely one of the keyboard's standout qualities. The gasket mount and dampening layers suggest a deeper, more cushioned sound profile, a significant upgrade from the hollow, plasticky feel many budget boards suffer from.

The Sea Salt Silent switches should offer a particularly soft, subdued typing experience, while the Creamy Jade switches would appeal to those who enjoy livelier feedback. The customisable RGB backlighting adds flair without overwhelming the minimalist design, giving users control over both mood and atmosphere.

Exceptional Value for Money

The more I examined the TH99, the clearer it became why many users regard it as exceptional value. For under £85 ($100), you're getting features commonly found in keyboards well above £150 ($175):

Gasket-mounted design

Hot-swappable switches

Multi-layer sound dampening

Tri-mode connectivity

High-quality switch options

This combination strongly positions the TH99 as a top contender for anyone seeking a dependable, aesthetic, and technically robust mechanical keyboard without overspending.

Why the EPOMAKER TH99 Stands Above the Rest

Even without hands-on testing, the EPOMAKER TH99's design decisions and user-first features make its value immediately clear. Its balance of performance, flexibility, and thoughtful layout options demonstrates a real understanding of what modern keyboard users want.

Whether you're drawn to the tactile ANSI version or the whisper-quiet ISO-DE model, the TH99 delivers tremendous value for both productivity and daily enjoyment.

If you're searching for the best 96% tri-mode keyboard in the budget range, the EPOMAKER TH99 earns its reputation, and then some.

