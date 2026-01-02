The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation over the next chapter in the post-nuclear wasteland. However, recent updates suggest that the project remains stalled while Bethesda focuses its resources elsewhere. Fans must wait a little longer as the studio prioritises its other massive fantasy franchise.

After the television adaptation became a global hit, Bethesda's lead, Todd Howard, has been making the rounds in the media to hint that a primary sequel—ideally Fallout 5—is approaching alongside several other secret works.

Bethesda's Shifting Focus

During a conversation with GameInformer, he stressed that this series remains Bethesda's primary focus, noting that the brand currently demands more of their attention than any other property. 'Fallout as a franchise is the one that we're still doing the most work in above anything,' the top executive said.

The director shared these insights as the television adaptation's immense popularity continues to revitalise interest in the franchise, drawing crowds back to older chapters, the fan-favourite 'New Vegas, and the live-service environment of Fallout 76.

We got our first bit of new info on The Elder Scrolls 6 in over 7 years:



Todd Howard has confirmed TES6 will have MORE TREES than Skyrim! pic.twitter.com/k1xTJNGbtP — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) December 27, 2025

Over ten years have passed since Fallout 4 first arrived, during which time the studio has been preoccupied with the Starfield universe and the fantasy world of The Elder Scrolls. With the sixth Elder Scrolls instalment officially in production and Starfield seeing constant expansion, the developer's crowded schedule suggests that fans will have to wait quite a while for any new sequels.

New fallout 4 run based on tv show/New Vegas pic.twitter.com/MI03byBs4R — Embraceuk1 (@Embraceuk1) December 30, 2025

Confirming the developer's singular focus, Howard noted that most of the staff are currently dedicated to The Elder Scrolls 6. However, he teased that several unrevealed Fallout projects are also being quietly advanced in the background.

Beyond the Mainline Quest

Referencing Fallout 76, he noted that the studio hasn't ceased work on the franchise, keeping a dedicated crew on the project for years. Despite its rocky debut, the multiplayer title has evolved through consistent expansions that bridge the gap to the television series, most notably with the recent arrival of Walton Goggins' iconic Ghoul as a playable character.

Walton Goggins' Ghoul is now officially in 'Fallout 76' 🎮 pic.twitter.com/RXp4vigD26 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 17, 2025

During the Fallout Day celebrations in October 2025, the studio marked the occasion by launching an anniversary version of Fallout 4 and enhancing Fallout 76 for the latest Xbox consoles. Howard closed the festivities by acknowledging fan feedback, promising that further developments are underway, and expressing his eagerness to reveal what the team has been building eventually.

The Vision for Fallout 5

Heightening the anticipation, Bethesda design lead Emil Pagliarulo discussed his ambitions for the next chapter, explaining that he aims to deliver an adventure spanning hundreds of hours to match the immense scale typical of the studio's previous work. 'I want an experience where players can play for 200, 300, or even 600 hours, because that's the kind of games we make,' he said.

Todd Howard has clarified that Fallout 5 is still in its infancy, urging the community to remain steady. He acknowledged the common criticism regarding the lack of a tie-in game for the show's launch, noting that while fans may feel let down by the timing, the television series is a massive success in its own right. Howard remains confident that by the time the next primary sequel eventually arrives, it will find its own path to success regardless of the gap.