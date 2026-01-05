When League of Legends will not even let you log in, it is not just a 'bad patch day', it is your evening plans disappearing in real time. That is what thousands of players ran into on 4 January, as the client froze on the logo, stalled on loading screens, or failed outright at login.

Ranked queues, casual matches, and Teamfight Tactics sessions were interrupted, and the usual quick fixes did little because the problem appeared to be on Riot's side. Riot Games has since confirmed it is aware of the login failures and said a fix is in progress.

Thousands of Reports Flood Downdetector

riot servers down so i cant play tft or league pic.twitter.com/b2fzsN6lxZ — aly (@versoheart) January 4, 2026

The key issue players kept describing was simple: the client would not properly start or would not stay connected long enough to reach the game. Many users said the game client failed to open or got stuck on the loading screen. Others faced login errors and server disconnects.

Downdetector lit up within hours with thousands of reports, and across social media, players from every region were venting about crashes, endless loading screens, and failed logins. Downdetector showed more than 7,000 user complaints at the peak of the issue. Around 81 per cent of these reports were linked to game launch failures, with the rest pointing to login delays and disconnects.

Why 'Is League Down' Started Trending Fast

League of Legends servers are down, with Riot working on a fix. The ranked queue is temporarily disabled.



Players found that changing the system date to January 3rd allows the game to launch. pic.twitter.com/UgRxtBdxWc — LoL.Bo3.gg (@LoL_Bo3gg) January 4, 2026

The repeated question during the outage was, 'What is League Client down error and do desktop or mobile users face issues?' Players from EUW, North America, and other servers reported the same pattern: the client would not load or would crash after opening.

Several players posted on X about the issue. One user wrote, 'League of Legends down.' Another said Riot servers were down and they could not play Teamfight Tactics or League of Legends.

EUW players also reported the client not opening at all. Searches like 'League of Legends down' and 'is League down' trended during the outage window as players looked for confirmation that it was not just their PC, internet, or account.

Riot Confirms Fix is 'In Progress'

Riot Games later confirmed it was aware of login failures and said a fix was in progress. A message shared by players confirmed Riot was aware of login problems. The message said, 'We're aware of a problem causing login attempts to fail and are working on a fix.' Riot did not share a detailed timeline but confirmed the issue was under investigation.

At the time, Riot's public status page did not show a large outage banner. That gap pushed players towards third-party trackers and community updates, especially during peak frustration when every failed launch attempt feels personal.

League Of Legends Desktop Vs Mobile: Who Was Hit Hardest By The Outage

The main impact landed on desktop players because League of Legends is a PC-based game. Mobile users playing other Riot services reported fewer issues, though some players using Riot accounts across services also reported access delays.

Teamfight Tactics PC players faced similar login problems, which helped reinforce the idea that this was not a single-install corruption problem. The outage appeared linked to backend systems rather than individual devices.

There was no clear evidence that mobile-only Riot apps were fully affected.

Player Fixes Prove Futile

Players shared common troubleshooting steps across forums and social media. These included restarting the PC, ending Riot processes using Task Manager, and using the Riot Client repair tool.

Some players tried the usual quick wins, like running the client as an administrator, while others dug into settings, adding antivirus exceptions or switching their DNS in case it helped.

Mac users reported limited success after changing DNS to 8.8.8.8, and reinstalling the Riot Client was suggested as a last option.

Despite these efforts, many users said fixes did not work because the issue was server-related. In other words, you can tidy up your setup, but you cannot patch your way around a login system that is failing upstream.

League Of Legends Outage Timeline: From Peak Complaints To Partial Recovery

Downdetector hit its busiest point around midday, then the numbers started to ease off as the day went on. A few players said they could finally get back in after Riot acknowledged the problem, but plenty of others were still stuck refreshing the client, dealing with crashes, or getting turned away at the login screen.

Elsewhere, status trackers and community threads pointed to matchmaking drops and messy login queues, suggesting things were improving in patches rather than snapping back all at once. Riot had not issued a full resolution statement at the time of reporting.

With League of Legends estimated to have around 120 to 131 million monthly active players, even short outages affect a massive number of people, especially those trying to squeeze in a few games around work, school, and time zones.