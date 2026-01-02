The gaming world is reeling following reports that Rockstar Games has pushed back the release of GTA 6 for a third time.

This latest setback has pushed a patient community to its breaking point, transforming years of excitement into genuine outrage. Many now worry that the constant postponements could eventually sabotage the monumental expectations surrounding the title.

It is one thing to endure a second hold-up for Grand Theft Auto VI, but the prospect of a third is now becoming a reality. It is easy to see why the community feels so discouraged about playing the title this November, especially as a fair amount of logic backs their concerns.

The Rockstar Pattern

Lewis Parker, a gaming journalist at GamingBible, pointed out that Rockstar Games has a real habit of pushing back release dates. While it is unlikely they find joy in these setbacks, their history of doing so is undeniable. On the bright side, they tend to follow a predictable routine, as seen with Red Dead Redemption II and GTA V, where the studio typically limits itself to just two postponements.

It is no secret that GTA VI has already faced two major scheduling shifts. The game was first expected to arrive sometime in 2025, but that window was eventually moved to 26 May 2026. More recently, the timeline changed yet again, with the current launch date now set for 19 November 2026.

The DarkViperAU Poll

Naturally, this should guarantee a November arrival, but players remain unconvinced. One of the most prominent names in the Grand Theft Auto community, DarkViperAU, recently surveyed his YouTube audience to see if they expect yet another postponement. The results were telling, with a staggering 80% of voters convinced that a third delay is inevitable.

Within the r/GTA6 subreddit, one member found the poll's outcome puzzling and turned to the subreddit for an explanation. They were curious to understand why so many enthusiasts are convinced that the November 2026 launch date for GTA VI is destined to be missed.

'It's just the reality, Rockstar already delayed it twice, and there's no guarantee they won't do it again,' wrote user Virtual-Can-9948. 'I expect the delay announcement anytime between March and July.'

Another user, Subjectdelta44, added, 'Unfortunately, op and a lot of people on this sub are in full fanboy denial about another possible delay... I've gotten downvoted into oblivion on this sub for stating that we were definitely not going to get another trailer in 2025.'

Educated Guesses

Much to the chagrin of GTA fans, those predictions proved accurate. It is worth noting that these claims remain unofficial for the time being, yet they are far from baseless. Given the studio's long-standing reputation for shifting deadlines, these theories feel less like random guesses and more like informed observations.

While the November release date remains the official target, the rift between Rockstar's timeline and player expectations continues to widen. The community's scepticism is not born of a lack of excitement, but rather a defensive reaction to years of shifting goalposts.

If history serves as a guide, the next few months will be crucial in determining whether GTA VI meets its current deadline or follows the well-worn path of its predecessors. For now, fans must walk the fine line between hope and realism, waiting to see if Rockstar can finally break its cycle of postponements.