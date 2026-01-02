The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's most powerful tech event, takes place in a few days, from 6 to 9 January 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. First held in Las Vegas in 1978 and called the January Winter CES, the city has held the show annually. It started in New York in 1967.

At 7:00 PM PST, Samsung will be kicking off the CES in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas, aptly named 'The First Look'. The Samsung event happens just two days before the show officially opens on 6 January. In Samsung's Newsroom announcement, it is set to 'unveil its vision for the DX (Device eXperience) Division in 2026, along with new AI-driven customer experiences'.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to dominate the show's theme this year, from consumer gadgets to smart home appliances, integrating into most product categories that will be on display. 2026 may just be the year AI becomes fully integrated in digital devices and home electronics.

What will define @CES 2026?



Physical AI. Edge AI. Intelligence everywhere.



At the center of this transformation is the Arm compute platform, powering the next generation of vehicles, robots, PCs, and smart devices.



⬇️ Here's our top 5 trends that will shape the show. #CES2026… pic.twitter.com/f5J0kCVjsF — Arm (@Arm) December 30, 2025

CES Trend: AI Everywhere

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) President Kinsey Fabrizio said in an interview with Times of India, AI will show up throughout CES offering solutions in advance.' In the interview, she also highlighted that major industry names are expected to unite in advancing innovation in robotics, entertainment, enterprise, mobility, and AI, among others.

Before the event is set to launch, industry previews have been rolling out, most of which indicate that artificial intelligence (AI) will be moving ahead. AliTech Solutions, for one, forecasts AI will be at the core of device performance, user experience, and gadget responsiveness, among others, integrating AI in smartphones, cars, home gadgets, televisions, and even pet electronics.

Earlier in December, Samsung also revealed its plans to unveil its upgraded AI Vision technology at CES2026. AI Vision tech is built with Google Gemini, fully integrated with the South Korean company's kitchen appliances, including the Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub. This marks the first time Google's Gemini AI is embedded into a home appliance.

From the first talking refrigerators to today’s Bespoke AI, Samsung has reimagined home appliances. At #CES2026, Samsung will unveil the next phase of AI appliances, designed to understand routines & deliver tailored experiences.



In a late December announcement by Samsung Electronics, a selection of startups from its C-Lab programme will be showcased at CES2026. Byoung Chul Lee, Vice President and Head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics said, 'Samsung supports C-Lab startups through CES as a platform to validate innovative technologies and build momentum for global growth.'

He continued, 'This year, expanded participation from regional startups highlights the continued evolution of the C-Lab ecosystem.' The regional C-Lab startup participants announced by Samsung Electronics are Stress Solution, Deepscent, Elevenliter, Aunion AI, Repla, Univa, and 10kM.ai.

The CES Spotlight

CES presents opportunities to tech companies, and this only happens once every year. Business leaders, developers, and suppliers gather in this event produced by Consumer Technology Association (CTA), with major brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, and TCL expected to showcase their smart appliances and next-generation tech.

We’re heading to Vegas next week for #CES2026.



Join us early for NVIDIA Live: Setting the Stage on Monday, January 5 at 11:45 a.m. PT. for a moderated discussion on building the AI-native era.



Industry leaders will dive into AI infrastructure, open models, and physical AI… pic.twitter.com/1jm88SiZGz — NVIDIA (@nvidia) January 1, 2026

The biggest names in computing such as Nvidia, Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, along with other names in automotive and mobility tech such as BMW and Hyundai; health and wellness such as Phillips and Fitbit; gaming and immersive tech such as Meta and PlayStation; and startups and innovations leaders like Antigravity A1 drones are also expected to attend the upcoming huge convention in Las Vegas.