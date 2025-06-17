Actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has publicly shared his emotional journey following a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative condition that slowly robs the body of its ability to function.

In an candid interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America aired on 16 June, the 52-year-old actor revealed how the first symptoms crept up quietly before gradually escalating into a devastating reality. 'I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand, and I didn't really think anything of it,' Dane said. 'I thought maybe I'd just been using my phone too much or that it was fatigue.'

Nightmare with ALS

That mild symptom was the beginning of a frightening ordeal that spanned months. Dane went from specialist to specialist – first hand doctors, then neurologists – and after nine long months of uncertainty, he was delivered the diagnosis: ALS. 'It was sobering,' he admitted.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare, progressive neurological condition that causes the death of motor neurons – the nerve cells responsible for voluntary muscle movement. As these neurons deteriorate, patients gradually lose the ability to speak, move, swallow, and eventually breathe on their own. There is no known cure, and life expectancy is typically between three to five years post-diagnosis, although some live significantly longer.

In the interview, Dane disclosed that his dominant right arm has completely stopped functioning. 'It's dead,' he said. 'And my left one is going too. I give it a couple more months.' His voice was steady, but the weight of his words was unmistakable. He also expressed fear that his legs would be the next to deteriorate, making day-to-day life even more difficult.

Daughter Saves Him From Drowning

A poignant moment during the interview came when Dane described a recent incident with his teenage daughter during a boat trip. A former competitive swimmer and water polo player, Dane jumped into the water only to find himself helpless. 'I couldn't generate enough power to swim back to the boat,' he recalled. 'That's when I realised I wasn't safe in the water anymore.' His daughter had to pull him back to safety.

'I was heartbroken,' Dane said, breaking down in tears as he described the moment. 'I didn't want to ruin her day, so I made sure she got back in the water with her friend. But inside, I was crumbling.'

Dane shares two daughters – Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13 – with actress Rebecca Gayheart. Although Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, the two have remained close. In March, just days before the diagnosis became public, she moved to dismiss the divorce petition. Speaking to E! News, she described their relationship as a success: 'We're best of friends. We're really close and great co-parents.'

Despite the grim reality, Dane remains determined to fight. 'I'm angry,' he admitted. 'My father was taken from me when I was very young. Now there's a good chance I'll be taken from my daughters when they're still young. That's what breaks me.'

The actor, who announced his diagnosis to People in April, said he plans to spend as much time as possible with his family and continue working 'if I can.' He also emphasised that he doesn't see this as the end of his journey. 'There's more to my story,' he said.

As his condition advances, Dane's decision to speak publicly about his diagnosis has drawn widespread attention. By sharing his experience, he is contributing to broader awareness of ALS and the realities faced by those living with the disease.