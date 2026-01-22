Erika Kirk has officially launched the inaugural 'Make Heaven Crowded' tour under the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Faith banner, but the nationwide gospel mission is already being overshadowed by the inclusion of a highly controversial figure.

The tour, scheduled to visit more than 30 cities in the United States this year, kicked off on 21 January 2026 in Los Angeles and features Pastor Greg Laurie as a primary speaker, despite the senior pastor currently facing a barrage of federal lawsuits.

The official tour statement describes it as a 'gospel-centred gathering calling people to repentance, faith, and bold obedience to Jesus', with evenings of worship, preaching and ministry.

However, the inclusion of Pastor Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, has drawn scrutiny due to a wave of lawsuits filed in US federal court alleging child abuse and trafficking by a former Harvest pastor at Romanian children's homes.

While Laurie and his church deny wrongdoing, the legal shadow has placed the tour at the intersection of faith mobilisation and accountability.

Tour Launch Draws Praise and Controversy

Turning Point USA, an organisation that advocates conservative principles and civic engagement, is led by Kirk as its chairwoman and CEO following the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025.

In her public remarks ahead of the tour and in previous media appearances, Kirk has emphasised the importance of continuing her late husband's legacy of outreach and faith, including statements about engaging youth and returning TPUSA to college campuses nationwide.

TPUSA Faith's own promotional materials show Kirk and a roster of speakers, including Laurie, Lucas Miles and other Christian influencers, headlining the 'Make Heaven Crowded' series of events aimed at strengthening religious commitment among attendees.

Tour supporters point to the potential for spiritual renewal and communal gatherings of believers across the country. The tagline 'Make Heaven Crowded' reflects that objective.

Legal Battles Shadow Tour Speaker's Reputation

While the tour's promotional narrative is focused on hope and repentance, its most prominent featured speaker is at the centre of extensive legal action. Federal lawsuits filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California contend that a former pastor associated with Harvest Christian Fellowship, Paul Havsgaard, sexually abused and trafficked children in Romania while operating church-supported children's homes from 1998 to 2008.

According to the complaints submitted by Romanian plaintiffs, the homes were established with support from Harvest Christian Fellowship and its leadership, including Laurie. The lawsuits allege that vulnerable street children were lured with food and promises of education and shelter before being subjected to severe abuse.

The legal filings further claim that church leaders, including Laurie, failed in their duty to supervise Havsgaard and ignored numerous warning signs. They also allege that Harvest continued to financially support the Romanian homes despite reports of abuse, and that Havsgaard returned to the United States with some of the children to raise funds on behalf of the ministry.

Harvest Christian Fellowship's response to these litigation claims has been an unequivocal denial. In public statements, church representatives have described the lawsuits as a 'form of financial extortion', asserted that the proper focus should remain on the alleged perpetrator rather than the church, and defended their organisation's historical conduct.

In recent months, the number of plaintiffs has grown as additional lawsuits have been filed. Some of the more recent complaints include allegations from women and men who say they were repeatedly sexually abused and trafficked during their time at the Romanian children's homes. These filings also name Laurie and other church leaders as defendants on grounds of negligence, failure to supervise, and violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Harvest's position remains that it will vigorously defend against these suits and that it has cooperated with law enforcement.

The Dual Realities of Faith and Accountability

The dichotomy between the tour's spiritual mission and the legal battles surrounding a featured speaker has attracted attention from religious observers, legal analysts, and civil society figures. Advocates for child protection have underscored the importance of accountability and transparency when institutions and leaders are implicated — even indirectly — in serious abuse claims.

For Kirk and TPUSA Faith, the challenge now is to navigate the tour's launch in a way that honours their stated intention of broad spiritual engagement while addressing or at least managing the reputational questions raised by Laurie's participation.

As events progress and legal proceedings continue, the intersection of religious outreach, leadership accountability, and ongoing civil litigation will likely remain a central theme in public discourse surrounding the 'Make Heaven Crowded' tour.