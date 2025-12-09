Erika Kirk revealed that her late husband, Charlie Kirk, had completed a book titled Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honouring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life a month before his assassination. The now-CEO of Turning Point USA said that Charlie wanted to share the impact the Sabbath had on him in his book. Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, she said, 'He did not just write this book. He lived it'.

What Charlie Kirk's Last Book Revealed

Book publisher Winning Team Publishing said that the outspoken Christian college debater Kirk was 'fiercely proud' of his final book. Erika added that Charlie urged his followers to honour the Sabbath by putting their phones away and engaging in real conversations with their families. He believed that investing in the Sabbath was investing in family — a legacy to leave behind.

Erika said that Charlie's observance of the Sabbath, particularly through family time, made him a 'next-level' husband. Initially, Charlie began observing the Sabbath for an hour or two, which gradually became a regular part of his day.

'But once he fully incorporated it into his life, he completely elevated. He became a next-level husband, which I didn't even think was possible because he was already so incredible to me and the children,' his widow said.

The couple, who married in 2021, share two children, aged one and three.

Inside Charlie Kirk's Sabbath Practice

Biblical scholar Sean Hannity spoke highly of Charlie and highlighted one of the key points from his friend's book regarding the Sabbath. According to Charlie, the emphasis of the Sabbath is 'real rest', which means not watching TV or being on the phone. 'It is being with your family. With God,' Hannity commented.

Erika expressed similar sentiments to those in Charlie's book, urging readers to give their minds, hearts, and especially their souls a rest. 'We are here to make a difference, and you can't hear from the Lord if you're constantly inundated by other people trying to take your attention away from the ultimate goal,' she told Hannity.

The conservative activist added that people cannot make decisions for their families or loved ones if they are 'overwhelmed and swamped' by what their enemies want them to focus on.

Erika also drew a distinction between 'busyness' and real productivity, noting that it is easy to become trapped in endless tasks without achieving meaningful work. She said her husband Charlie was an excellent time manager and that his passing had made her realise how short and valuable life on Earth is. 'Are you going to spend your time on family and things that last forever or on internet debates?' she asked.

Reflecting on the Bible's teachings about the Sabbath and marriage, Erika said that Charlie's book contains many useful lessons, even for those who are not religious, serving as a guide for a purposeful life. She urged everyone, including non-observant readers, to explore Kirk's final work, which is currently available for pre-order and will be released everywhere on Tuesday.