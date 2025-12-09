Candace Owens has made a bombshell claim about the final hours of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, saying he warned donors and staff that he feared for his life, hinting at a chilling web of betrayal and political intrigue.

Owens made the startling revelation on her podcast, which aired on Monday evening and garnered close to 450,000 views within 10 hours.

'And what I can tell you is we also received a tip from somebody within Turning Point USA that the night before he died, I know for a fact he messaged a donor and he messaged somebody at Turning Point USA,' Owens explained.

The claim adds a dramatic new layer to Kirk's death, raising questions about internal betrayals, potential cover-ups, and the role of powerful actors both inside and outside the United States.

Owens emphasised that Kirk's awareness of danger was not idle speculation. 'Charlie was very much in the political fast lane, and in the political fast lane, they want you dead for really one or all of these three reasons: money, secrets, and or power,' she said.

-Kash Patel is asked about France’s potential involvement in Charlie Kirk’s assassination. His non-answer should unnerve you.

-Charlie Kirk’s opinion on JFK’s assassination resurfaces and seems especially relevant.

Warnings Ignored Amid Political Power Plays

Owens painted a picture of a high-stakes environment where political influence and organisational power came with deadly consequences.

She explained that TPUSA had established a presence in all 50 states, positioning Kirk as a major figure in youth politics. His refusal to bow to external pressure or financial temptations, she suggested, may have made him a target.

'Right before he died, I think that means he probably knew a secret,' Owens said.

Owens also raised the possibility of betrayal within TPUSA itself, pointing to the night-before communications as evidence that Kirk anticipated danger from those closest to him.

Alleged Scandals

Owens linked the circumstances surrounding Kirk's death to a complex web of alleged international actors and past scandals. She cited Pierre Falcone, a French businessman involved in the Angola Arms scandal, and other figures from France, Israel, and the United States. 'We also received a tip from overseas which has positively blown my mind,' Owens said.

Falcone, according to her sources, had previously orchestrated global arms trafficking that reached multiple continents, and there were suggestions that he maintained connections with TPUSA or its affiliates.

Owens detailed the historical scandal, noting that Falcone's operations involved billions of dollars in arms transfers to Angola, with connections to Western oil companies and political figures in France and the United States.

'Everything that's being sold to you is about fighting for power and resources,' she said. The podcast claims position Kirk's death within a larger context of global political intrigue, implicating not just local players but a shadow network of international influence.

Disputed Investigations and Silent Authorities

Despite the gravity of these allegations, Owens criticised the lack of formal response from authorities.

She highlighted a recent interview with Kash Patel, who allegedly sidestepped direct questions about French involvement in Kirk's death.

'Take a listen. He completely skips over the part about me having asserted, which Megyn asks him directly, was France involved in Charlie's assassination? He doesn't even address that,' Owens said.

The apparent silence, she argued, underscores systemic reluctance to confront uncomfortable truths.

Owens warned that the lack of accountability risks concealing a far-reaching conspiracy. She stressed that multiple nations could plausibly have been involved and suggested that the public deserves transparency about the circumstances of Kirk's final days.

Betrayal, Money, and Political Risk

At the heart of Owens' narrative is the idea that betrayal, greed, and political ambition may have contributed to Kirk's death. 'People will betray one another if money is on the line, right, and it could be for 30 pieces of silver, or it could be for billions,' she said.

Owens paints a picture of a young organisation navigating the treacherous waters of political influence, where loyalty is tested against enormous financial and power incentives.

Her revelations also hint at the intersection of domestic politics and global criminal networks, suggesting that Kirk's prominence may have exposed him to both local and international threats.

By publicly sharing these claims, Owens is calling for scrutiny and accountability, arguing that Kirk's warnings should not be ignored and that the public deserves answers.