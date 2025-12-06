Political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has publicly questioned the death of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, alleging the activist may still be alive and that his funeral was staged.

The claims, which include a forensic analysis of the deceased's hands and accusations of 'sinister' behaviour from Kirk's widow, Erika, represent a significant escalation in the conspiracy theories that have emerged since Kirk's assassination three months ago.

“Do you think there is a possibility they faked his death?



Yes”



Milo Yiannopoulos @Nero claims it’s possible that Charlie Kirk is still alive and that Erika Kirk is “sinister,” alleging she’s involved in a plot with TPUSA to fake his death. pic.twitter.com/GeWdV4IhWy — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) December 6, 2025

If Hands Could Talk

Yiannopoulos based his primary claim on a perceived physical discrepancy in photographs from the funeral. He argued that the hands of the person in the casket were not the same as Charlie's.

'Have you seen the difference in the size of her hands with Charlie's in their wedding pictures and then compared it to him in his casket? I'm saying that that wasn't Charlie in there. I'm saying there's something up. There's something up,' he said.

The commentator further insisted that the fact that no one has seen Charlie being buried is enough proof that he could still be alive.

'I think it's vanishingly slight. Of course, it's possible. And the behaviour of some of the Turning Point people makes me wonder,' he said.

Yiannopoulos went as far as calling Erika 'sinister' for her alleged involvement in the faking of her own husband's death. He also criticised Erika's decision to remain silent regarding the speculations surrounding Charlie's assassination.

A Deeply Personal Rivalry

The commentator's theories appear to be rooted in a long-standing personal and professional animosity with the late TPUSA founder. According to Yiannopoulos, the late political leader once spread a rumour about him during the peak of his influence in the mid-2010s.

'When you hear rumours about sexual impropriety about me now, most people are like, 'Yeah, probably true.' There's a reason for that. Charlie, when I was at the height of my fame, the height of my popularity, Charlie made up a rumour that I was having s** with children on campuses, underage boys on college campuses, and I was selling them drugs.'

Yiannopoulos claimed that Charlie spread those rumours in an attempt to destroy his name and end his monopoly on the college campus speaking circuit.

The Role of AI and Digital Misinformation

AI search results have further amplified the speculation.

Jasnoor Singh, writing for Medium, shared a screenshot of an AI-generated answer to a query about Kirk's status. The AI responded: 'Charlie Kirk is alive and safe. The reports of his death...'

When Singh ran his question again, he received a similar result: 'This is a false result. He is not dead,' it read.

Kirk was shot and killed during a public speaking event in September 2025. Video footage of the assassination circulated widely online in the immediate aftermath, and a suspect, Tyler Robinson, was apprehended at the scene. At this time, the suspect, 22, is facing charges of aggravated murder.

TPUSA has held multiple public vigils, and Kirk's memorial service was attended by prominent figures from across the conservative movement.

The official narrative, supported by law enforcement and eyewitness accounts, remains unchanged.