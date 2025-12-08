Charlie Kirk continues to make headlines even though he has been deceased for almost 3 months now. Most recently, he was mentioned in the news after a student from Hamline University made some shocking comments about his assassination.

According to members of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a student from Hamline University approached their booth and started making offensive remarks about Kirk. Someone from TPUSA immediately took out a camera and started recording the exchange.

Student at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota says he’s “glad Charlie Kirk got sh*t.”



This statement is indefensible and this student is dangerous.



Anyone know who he is? Hamline University needs to be alerted. This student needs to be expelled and banned from campus. pic.twitter.com/jPqx9vKFYC — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 4, 2025

How the Conversation Went

The short clip, which has since gone viral on social media, opens with the student approaching a TPUSA recruitment booth. While professing his support for the Second Amendment, he explicitly stated that he was 'glad' that Kirk got short. The student believes that the Republican activist said some foolish remarks.

A TPUSA representative asked the student if he had ever said anything foolish in his life, and the student said yes. He was then asked if he was shot for the foolish comments he made, and the student said no because he never said that gun violence was necessary.

The TPUSA member clarified that Kirk has never said that gun violence was necessary. But the Hamline University student insisted that he could find a clip of the late Kirk saying it.

At some point, the student revealed that he watched the video of Kirk being shot in the neck. The TPUSA member that he was talking to said that it's sad that he did. 'I don't think that it's sad. I think bad people deserve to die,' the student said.

Hamline University Student Criticised

The release of the footage prompted immediate condemnation online, with many users directing their ire at the university's administration.

'Hamline is a mediocre school that gets a C+ rating on niche. They need to watch this guy. He's dangerous,' one person wrote.

'These kinds of pervasive individuals on college campuses and practically nothing is ever done about it,' another person noted.

'What, another low-intelligence college student? Possibly smart, but not wise,' a third person observed.

'I'm sure he learned that in class... some of the teachers are just evil and nasty!' another social media user stated.

'Whoever he is, future lawyers take note. Condones killing looking for employment! Beware,' a netizen commented.

Oxford University Student Mocked Charlie Kirk's Death

Meanwhile, the Hamline University student is not the only one who made shocking comments about Kirk's shooting. George Abaraonye, a student at Oxford University, also made headlines in September for mocking Kirk's death on social media.

He later appeared in an interview claiming his intent was satirical. However, the explanation did little to quell the anger of Kirk's supporters, who accused him of backtracking to save his reputation.

Oxford Union president-elect who got backlash for his reaction to Charlie Kirk getting shot says he just wanted to "spark a conversation."pic.twitter.com/NYTDJzG2IS — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 2, 2025

'He wanted to have a laugh over a man being brutally shot in the neck and murdered in front of the world, leaving his young children fatherless? Wow,' one person wrote.

'He can't handle the heat so he's trying to get out of the kitchen. What a liar,' another person wrote.

'Lying doesn't improve his case,' a third person commented.

Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while engaging with students at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, was later identified as the suspect.