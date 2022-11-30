The operator of The National Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, has confirmed that one lucky Brit has come forward to claim the multi-million jackpot prize in Saturday's Lotto draw. The single ticket holder won £7.4 million.

This newest claim totals the fourth National Lottery win in November alone. Camelot has awarded a total of £28 million in prize winnings this month. The other substantial prize sums awarded were £12.8M, £3.8M and £4M.

The Sun reports that Andy Carter, Camelot's Senior Winners' Advisor exclaimed, "We're delighted that this fantastic Lotto jackpot has been claimed. It's been a fantastic month of winning for Lotto players, with a total of over £28M in jackpot prize money having been won by lucky Lotto players in November."

"Our focus is now on supporting this jackpot ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win," he continued.

The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week and is played in 13 European countries. In May, Britain's Joe and Jess Thwaite won a record-breaking £184 million jackpot.

Several people have won the lottery over the years and have chosen to spend the money on various things, such as Louis Vuitton bags, dogs, cars, holidays abroad, and houses.

Jane Restorick, who was only 17 years old when she won the prize, bought a Chihuahua dog and a Louis Vuitton handbag first.

Sue Richards used to work as a carer when she won £3m in the EuroMillions lottery in 2016. According to a BBC report, she purchased a new house in Essex, four cars, and a motor home, among other things.

Former journalists Richard and Cathy Brown, from Ipswich, won the lottery in 2013 and have since decided to spend most of their money on travelling the world.

"This is more money than we could spend in a lifetime and we will have fun sharing our good luck with family and good causes," the couple said after winning £6m in 2013.