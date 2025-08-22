Citroen has escalated its urgent stop-drive recall, affecting an additional 10,000 UK drivers of C4, DS4, and DS5 models due to faulty airbags that pose a severe safety risk. This follows an earlier recall of 120,000 C3 and DS3 vehicles, prompted by a tragic incident in France where a defective airbag caused a fatality.

Drivers are instructed to cease using their vehicles immediately and arrange free repairs, as the Takata airbag defect could lead to catastrophic consequences in a collision.

Expanding Recall Targets Additional Models

The stop-drive notice, described as a rare code red recall, impacting 9,968 additional vehicles include:

Second-generation Citroën C3 manufactured between 2009 and 2016

Citroën DS 3 manufactured between 2009 and 2016

DS Automobiles DS 3 manufactured between 2016 and 2019

Citroën C4 manufactured between 2010 and 2018

Citroën DS4 manufactured between 2010 and 2018

Citroën DS5 manufactured between 2010 and 2018

These join the second-generation C3 and first-generation DS3 (2009–2019) in a recall driven by Takata PSPI-6 airbag inflators that may rupture, releasing shrapnel during deployment. A fatal accident in France, where a C3 driver was killed by airbag shrapnel in June 2025, prompted Stellantis, Citroen's parent company, to expand the recall.

Jay Kennedy of Blackcircles stated, 'Stop-drive recalls aren't just routine warnings – they signal a serious safety risk that must be addressed immediately.' Owners can verify their vehicle's status using the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Citroen's recall portal at www.citroen.co.uk or by calling 0800 093 9393.

Legal and Safety Risks for Non-Compliance

Driving a vehicle under a stop-drive order is not only dangerous but carries significant legal consequences. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) enforces penalties of up to £2,500 ($3,352.25), three penalty points, or a driving ban for operating an affected vehicle.

Insurance policies may also be invalidated, leaving drivers liable in accidents. The DVSA flags affected vehicles as unsafe in MOT records, resulting in automatic failure until repairs are completed, impacting resale value.

Hojol Uddin, head of motoring at JMW Solicitors, noted, 'It's rare for stop-drive notices to be issued, mainly when there's an imminent threat to safety.' Stellantis has replaced airbags in 66,000 of the initial 120,000 vehicles, but repair delays for the newly added models could extend into September, straining Citroen's dealer network.

Public Outcry and Calls for Better Support

The recall has sparked widespread frustration, with drivers reporting inadequate support. Consumer group Which? described the situation as a major upheaval, highlighting cases like a mother needing hospital visits for her premature baby, facing high costs for alternative transport.

Stellantis offers courtesy cars or compensation, but some drivers receive only £22.50 ($30.17) daily, far below car hire costs. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander wrote to Stellantis' UK director, Eurig Druce, expressing 'serious concerns' and demanding better provisions, such as at-home repairs or viable alternatives.

X posts echo the discontent: @djtrevuk shared, 'We've been waiting five weeks for the recall – without a car, in the summer holidays, with two five-year-olds.'

@CitroenUK made some cars with deadly faults. We've been waiting 5 weeks for the recall - without a car, in the summer holidays, with 2 five year olds.

Citroen have not delivered the relevant parts to the garage, so the repair is put back again.



— Trevor A. Broadbank @DjTrevUK (@djtrevuk) August 15, 2025

Similarly, @clockslox warned, 'Friends with Citroens have a do not drive notice and a six-month wait with insurance void if they drive it!'

I’d advise anyone buying a car not to buy @CitroenUK

— Lox (@clockslox) August 16, 2025

Stellantis aims to complete repairs by September's end, but the expanded recall has overwhelmed resources, leaving many stranded.