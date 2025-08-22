Smaller in size than its federation partner Saint Kitts, the Caribbean island of Nevis benefits from its semi-autonomous status enshrined in the national constitution. This arrangement has allowed Nevisians to pursue economic prosperity in partnership with Saint Kitts–and through their own verve and ingenuity.

Economic policy is largely the remit of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), led by Premier Mark Brantley. The NIA has doubled down on Nevis' tourism prowess, while diversifying the economy through pro-business initiatives and supply side reforms. This is mature economic management in an era of increasing irrationality.

The development of so-called Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ), defined by the United Nations as geographically designated areas within a country that prioritise sustainable development, is being heralded as Nevis' next economic game-changer. SSZs have now been greenlit by the passing of legislation in the national parliament.

Premier Brantley recently wrote that Nevis must 'remind the world' that the Caribbean can serve as a 'powerful example of peaceful co-existence'. He encouraged other regions to 'emulate' this success. Cool-headed economic policy, while working to seize potential opportunities in the age of climate crisis, is certainly good governance worthy of emulation.

Despite Nevis' small size, this proud community, with its rich culture and heritage, has much at stake. The NIA's 2025 budget was worth some £74.5 million (approximately $100 million). It took steps to draw expertise from the Nevisian diaspora, which is prodigious, to support the island's sustainable development. The recent inking of a £27.5 million ($37 million) geothermal energy partnership with Saudi Arabia shows similar intent.

Economic progress and innovative policy are never perfectly popular. There are opposition voices on Nevis whose political purpose is to cast doubt on the administration's policy direction. The job of the opposition is, naturally, to oppose. And yet Nevisians like to embrace change, from seizing the opportunities of independence from Britain to fully justifying its autonomy from a larger neighbour.

As global trade fragments and climate change threatens, it is incumbent on governments to consolidate areas of strength while looking to exploit the sectors of the future, from sustainability to advanced digital technologies. Failure to do so won't just lead to economic stagnation but recession. This reality is magnified in a small economy, where investment flows are particularly sensitive and governments find it harder to hedge their bets across different sectors.

Moving forward, therefore, is an imperative not an objective. Nevis has the human and natural capital to continue its success into these more difficult days of the 21st century. Good governance on the island will help it to do so. But the talent and ambition of Nevisians are ultimately the factors that will deliver greater prosperity, security, and societal justice long into the future.