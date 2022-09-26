Lottery operator Camelot reports that a ticket holder has come forward to claim the £171m jackpot from Friday's EuroMillions draw. Their win makes them the UK's third biggest lottery winner of all time.

Camelot's senior winners' advisor shared, "What an amazing year for UK EuroMillions players. We are delighted to have received a claim for the third biggest ever win and look forward to supporting the ticket holder and helping them to start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."

Once their ticket is validated, the jackpot money will be paid out, and the winner can decide whether they want to claim it anonymously or go public. Their substantial prize money will make them richer than some of the biggest names out there, like Meryl Streep, whose present net worth is around £160 million, and Johnny Depp, who is worth an estimated £150m.

This marks the 6th EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year. In July, one winner anonymously claimed £195m just one day after the drawing. Before, there were only 15 UK players who had won a jackpot of more than £100m.

The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and is played in nine European countries. The first draw was held on the 13th of February in 2004 in Paris.

The Euromillions Statistics website cites numbers 17,20,21,42, and 23 to be the most commonly drawn Euromillions numbers and 2 and 3 as the most commonly drawn lucky star numbers.

At present, Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite are the country's biggest winners of the Euromillions lottery. They went public with their £184,262,899 win on May 19, 2022.