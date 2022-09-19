The 2,790th Lotto drawing happened on Saturday. This drawing was a double rollover from Wednesday's jackpot, and no one won the €3,939,781 jackpot. The next drawing will be a triple rollover.

The winning numbers were 11,22,25,28,45, and 55, with 15 as the bonus ball. The Merlin lottery draw machine was used, and the ball set was 5.

The Lotto website provided a breakdown of all prizes and reported that there were a whopping 1,131,996 winners who shared the £7,937,568 total prize fund.

If you think you might be a possible winner of this draw, you need to complete a claim form and provide your ID. Winners can claim their prize from designated post offices, regional National Lottery centres, or by post. Call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 and arrange for your claim to be processed in person.

There were 2 winners of the runner-up prize of £1,000,000 each, and 41 players won £ 1,750 each for matching five numbers.

The first National Lottery draw was held on November 19 1994, when seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778. A single ticket holder's most significant amount ever to be won was £42 million in 1996.

Though the odds of winning the lottery are estimated to be about one in 14 million, the Lotto is by far the most popular lottery in the country, with around 15 to 45 million tickets sold each draw. It is regulated by the Gambling Commission and is currently operated by the Camelot Group.

According to the Lotto Numbers website, the most commonly drawn main numbers are 52,36,27,58,39 and 37. These numbers were chosen based on the number of times they've been selected in drawings from 2015 to 2022.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.