The 1,585th Euromillions drawing happened on Tuesday. Nobody won the £75,920,333 jackpot, and this amount will be rolled over and added to the next drawing on Friday. This Friday's jackpot is £112 million.

The winning Euromillions numbers for the November 29, 2022 draw were: 15, 20, 24, 35, and 38. The lucky star numbers were 08 and 12, and the UK millionaire maker code was VHWZ84768.

The National Lottery website provided a breakdown of all winners. One player was able to match the five main numbers and 1 lucky star number. They won £75.434,567.20. One other player was able to match the five main numbers but they were not from the UK.

There was also one player who was able to bag the UK millionaire maker code and became a millionaire overnight. All Euromillions ticket holders are encouraged to check their tickets online through the National lottery website.

The EuroMillions lottery is played across nine European countries, with draws taking place on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Their minimum guaranteed jackpot is £17 million, which can roll over to £240 million.

To participate in the EuroMillions draw, players should pick five numbers from 1-50, and two Lucky Stars numbers from 1-12. A ticket costs £2.50 and matching just two numbers will already guarantee you a prize.

The Euromillions Statistics website cites numbers 17,20,21,42 and 23 to be the most commonly drawn Euromillions numbers and 2 and 3 as the most commonly drawn lucky star numbers.

At present, Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite are the country's biggest winners of the Euromillions lottery. They went public with their £184,262,899 win on May 19, 2022.

Euromillions tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on November 19, 1994. Of all the money players spend, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.