Thomas Kelly, from Melbourne, Australia, always dreamed of becoming a doctor. Inspired by his primary care physician, he was captivated by how his doctor used intelligence and knowledge to do good. Although Kelly explored other interests like maths and computer science, his passion for medicine ultimately led him to enrol at the University of Melbourne in 2013.

He graduated in 2017 and began practising medicine. However, the reality of seeing up to 100 patients a day, managing a multitude of tests—sometimes up to 700 daily—and handling administrative tasks was overwhelming. The burnout he experienced was something he hadn't fully anticipated.

'My time as a doctor was very constrained. I only get 10 minutes for the patient,' Kelly told CNBC. 'In a perfect world, I would spend as much time with patients as they need, I would understand their family, I would remember them deeply, and then I would check in on them regularly.' The pressure to see so many patients in such a limited timeframe made him realise that something needed to change.

In a bid to address this issue, Kelly developed an AI tool designed to handle a range of tasks such as transcribing medical visits and generating clinical notes, thereby alleviating some of the workload for doctors. Now, at 33, he is the co-founder and CEO of Heidi, an AI medical scribe.

In October, Kelly's company announced a $65 million (£48 million) Series B funding round, which valued Heidi at $465 million (£343.8 million). This significant investment underscores the growing interest in AI solutions within healthcare.

Early Engagement with AI

During his university days, Kelly was already experimenting with AI. He posted educational videos on YouTube and tutored students interested in studying medicine. His videos gained popularity among students, and managing this side-hustle became increasingly demanding. This experience sparked his interest in experimenting with AI technology.

"The first AI product I ever tried to build was an interview tutor that people could practice with," Kelly explained, adding that it allowed students to simulate conversations with a medical interviewer. By 2020, around 20,000 students were using this tool.

Gradually, Kelly realised that if AI could understand a conversation between a student and a medical examiner, it could do the same for a patient and a doctor. 'You could then create clinical notes. You could do differential diagnosis, potentially. You could complete tasks. That is the root of medicine. It's a very advanced, very technical, deep, complicated conversation, but it's still a conversation,' he said.

Making a Difficult Choice

In 2021, Kelly faced a pivotal decision: to continue his medical training in vascular surgery or to take a break and focus on developing his AI tool for students and doctors.

'I took the leap,' he said. 'I'll regret it forever if I don't take this chance. How many surgical trainees are good enough in math, have had business experience, and can build this product? I think not many.'

He added, 'Maybe it was hubris, but I thought if anyone could start this company, it would be me, and let's try and see what happens.' That year, Kelly officially left his medical career behind to focus on Heidi, which now supports doctors by delegating administrative tasks like documentation and clinical note-taking.

A Growing Business

Heidi has grown significantly since its inception. The company has attracted close to $100 million (£73.9 million) in funding and continues to expand its offerings. Kelly reflects on his decision: 'At some point I just did some introspection ... if you're sitting in an aged care home and your family's around you, what are the things you're going to regret? And for me, I definitely would have regretted not having tried.'

His journey from burnout to success exemplifies how passion, innovation, and daring to take risks can transform lives and industries. With Heidi making waves in healthcare, Kelly's story continues to inspire those looking to leverage AI for meaningful change.