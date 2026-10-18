Ex-Mormon Kighley Medrano described Mormonism as 'satanic' while criticising temple endowments and claiming the angel Moroni is a demon during an appearance on Relatable.

Medrano was born and raised in the LDS church before becoming an evangelical Christian after her marriage. She now shares her account of leaving the faith and challenges its teachings by comparing them with her understanding of the biblical gospel.

Speaking to Allie Beth Stuckey, Medrano outlined objections to temple ceremonies and recalled a conversation that altered her beliefs.

Ex-Mormon Challenges Temple Endowments

Medrano described a video depicting the fall of Adam and Eve that people watch when receiving their temple endowments. She claimed that Satan, as portrayed in the video, addresses viewers directly and instructs them to put on aprons bearing fig leaves.

'In the Mormon temple ... to receive your endowments, there is a video that everyone has to watch,' she told Stuckey.

She also claimed that Mormons are buried in those aprons, characterising this as 'undoing ... the work of Christ'. She asserted that 'the only time that you're told to do anything in the temple is from Satan'.

A Temple Veil Fuels the Criticism

Her objections extended to the temple's layout. She argued that Mormonism had 're-erected the temple', which she regarded as another reversal of Christ's work.

'There is a veil that is put back up, and there is a holy of holies. It's called the celestial room, and that is where God's spirit dwells,' Medrano told Stuckey. 'So, they've undone the work of Christ even in that.'

For Medrano, the presence of Jesus in the church's name did not resolve those objections. She connected her criticism of the ceremonies with a broader rejection of Mormon teachings.

'Even though, yes, the word 'Jesus' is in the name, the undoing of the work of Christ is so evident throughout the Mormon religion and teachings,' she added.

How the Ex-Mormon Came to Question Moroni

In LDS belief, Moroni directed Joseph Smith to golden plates. Medrano linked her conclusion about his identity to a discussion with the mother of one of her daughter's friends.

The women discussed their differing beliefs while their daughters played. At that point, Medrano still belonged to the LDS church, which the other mother had already left.

Medrano initially defended the church by pointing to what she viewed as its influence on family life.

'OK, so then what about, 'By your fruits you will know them'? Generally, the Mormon church produces good, moral families; good, moral children. What about that? What about the fruits?' she recalled.

The other woman agreed that the church produced good, moral families and children, in Medrano's recollection. Her response distinguished between outward appearances and spiritual identity, warning that Satan could appear as an angel of light.

'When she said that, immediately the angel Moroni popped into my brain, and it was like just the lights flipped on, scales fell from my eyes, and an immediate paradigm shift happened,' Medrano recalled. 'And I knew that the angel Moroni was a demon.'

At the time, Medrano recalled, she had not recognised the remark as biblical.