Despite increasing volatility in global markets and public life, most companies remain ill-equipped to respond effectively when crises hit. Whether triggered by internal misconduct, cyber breaches, litigation, or reputational threats, many leadership teams still find themselves reacting in real time with little structure, clear authority, or scenario-based planning.

According to PwC's 2023 Global Crisis and Resilience Survey, 69% of businesses experienced at least one corporate crisis in the past five years, and 98% expect to face another within the next two. Yet fewer than half said they had an up-to-date crisis management plan.

Oliver Laurence, founder and CEO of Periculum Security Group, describes crisis management as 'a decision-making pressure cooker'. He adds: 'When it's already unraveling, it's too late to design a process. That needs to be built in peace, time-tested, challenged, and ready.'

The Hidden Cost of Delay

The cost of a delayed or inconsistent response can be severe. Public backlash, shareholder exits, and operational paralysis can all result from leadership hesitation or conflicting messaging.

A 2022 Deloitte study found that companies with mature crisis preparation programmes recovered 30% faster post-incident than those without. Those with no formal planning process were 50% more likely to experience a second crisis within two years.

'The first 24 hours after a crisis hits are critical,' Laurence says. 'That's when your leadership is judged, not just by the media, but by your people, your clients, and the regulators.'

Failure to assign roles, clarify chains of communication, and anticipate stakeholder reactions often results in reputational damage that far outlasts the event itself.

Building a Culture of Crisis Readiness

A crisis plan is more than a document; it is a culture of readiness embedded at the executive level. It involves simulations, staff training, legal guidance, and a communications playbook tailored to likely threat categories—be it cyber, HR, regulatory, or geopolitical.

Laurence's background in law enforcement and offshore border security shaped his perspective on readiness. 'In my experience, crisis reveals character. And the best-performing teams are those that have trained to make hard decisions under pressure because they've rehearsed it.'

Preparedness means more than risk matrices. It involves scenario walk-throughs, appointing internal 'red teams' to probe for blind spots, and maintaining up-to-date lists of internal and external contacts, including legal, media, and operational advisors.

Why Crisis Planning is Not Just for Multinationals

Contrary to common belief, crisis management isn't only for global conglomerates. SMEs and family offices face rising exposure to cyberattacks, litigation, and personnel risks—and they often lack internal infrastructure to absorb such shocks.

Smaller entities also tend to be more reliant on key individuals, making them especially vulnerable when reputational or legal issues surface. A 2023 Allianz Risk Barometer found that 36% of SMEs reported leadership missteps as the primary exacerbating factor in reputational crises.

For firms without in-house resources, bringing in an independent advisor, even on a periodic or project basis, can help bridge the preparedness gap.

Training the C-Suite for Hard Decisions

Another underestimated component of preparation is leadership conditioning.

Laurence explains: 'Executives are expected to make high-consequence decisions with limited information and intense scrutiny. Training them to manage that stress, stay decisive, and avoid groupthink can prevent serious missteps.'

Periculum often incorporates decision-making simulations for board members and top-level staff, which mirror the speed and ambiguity of real-world incidents. These sessions not only refine instincts but also surface latent risks within existing response structures.

Transparency, Timing, and Trust

When a crisis does occur, the success of the response depends on three critical factors: timing, transparency, and trust.

Timing refers to the speed of initial acknowledgment and mobilisation. Transparency relates to how information is shared, with stakeholders and the public, balancing legal risk with credibility. Trust, meanwhile, is built long before any crisis occurs, through internal culture and public perception.

Companies that recover best tend to issue a clear holding statement within the first few hours, have a designated spokesperson, and actively engage employees and clients throughout the resolution process.

Moving from Reactive to Proactive

Crisis is not a question of 'if,' but 'when'. For executives, the difference between chaos and control often depends on whether planning was treated as a compliance tick box or as a strategic necessity.

'Preparation isn't about predicting the future,' Laurence says. 'It's about rehearsing your worst day in advance, so that when it comes, it's not your worst performance.'

By investing in scenario training, clarifying leadership roles, and embedding crisis literacy into boardroom culture, companies give themselves a shot at not only surviving disruption but also making steady decisions when it matters most.