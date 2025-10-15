If you're looking to pad your wallet before the holidays, Amazon might have the perfect gig. The company announced it will hire 250,000 whole-, part-, and seasonal workers across the US for the 2025 Christmas rush — one of its largest hiring waves to date.

Every holiday season, Amazon's fulfillment centers and delivery hubs turn into a massive logistical operation. This year's recruitment drive marks a significant increase from the company's pre-pandemic averages, with new jobs opening not only in major metropolitan areas but also in rural and suburban communities.

Seasonal employees will earn an average of more than $19 per hour, while regular full- and part-time workers will average about $23 per hour, including benefits. According to Amazon, the total compensation package can reach up to $30 per hour when factoring in healthcare, retirement savings, and paid time off. The higher pay comes as part of a $1-billion companywide investment in wages and employee well-being announced earlier this year.

Amazon Hiring for Various Roles

These roles range from warehouse associates and delivery drivers to operations coordinators and logistics support. Most require no prior experience, and Amazon emphasizes flexible shifts — from overnight to part-day — appealing to students, parents, and anyone looking for short-term extra income.

While many view holiday jobs as temporary, Amazon points out that thousands of its permanent employees began as seasonal hires.In the company's words, 'many of our best people start during the holidays and choose to stay.'

Those who convert to full-time roles gain access to a suite of benefits — including low-cost health insurance, 401(k) plans, parental leave, and tuition assistance through Amazon Career Choice, which pre-pays college tuition or trade certifications.

'We love that people can make these jobs what they want them to be,' said Sandy Gordon, Amazon's vice president of Global Operations Employee Experience. 'For some, it's just a few months of extra income. For others, it's the first step in building a new career path.'

Wage Growth for Those Who Opt to Stay Longer

The company also notes that employees who stay for three or more years have seen their wages grow by an average of 18%, part of Amazon's long-term commitment to internal mobility.

The announcement comes as retailers prepare for another record-setting holiday season. Analysts expect online spending to rise sharply, and Amazon is positioning itself to meet that surge while maintaining rapid delivery times. Beyond logistics, the hiring wave reflects how major employers are reframing seasonal work — offering flexibility, benefits, and advancement even for short-term positions.

It also points to a broader cultural shift. In an economy defined by automation and uncertainty, many people still seek steady, hands-on jobs that offer both structure and security — even if only for a season.

New listings appear weekly through December at hiring.amazon.com, and spots tend to fill quickly. Applicants can also sign up for job alerts by texting NEWJOB to 31432, or explore tours of fulfillment centers at amazontours.com.