Amazon is preparing a new wave of layoffs in 2025, raising questions about how many employees will be affected and whether artificial intelligence is replacing more workers than the company admits.

The upcoming cuts are expected to affect multiple divisions worldwide, including Amazon Web Services (AWS). Employees in several regions have reportedly begun receiving internal notifications.

The move follows Amazon's renewed focus on automation and generative AI, which executives say will streamline operations and improve efficiency. However, the exact number of jobs impacted has not yet been disclosed.

Fresh Layoffs in the Works

According to Fortune, Amazon is preparing a new wave of layoffs affecting employees within its People Experience and Technology (PXT) division, which oversees human resources, recruitment, and employee management across the company. The move follows a series of cuts earlier this year that hit Amazon Web Services (AWS), its Books and Devices teams, and logistics operations in various regions.

The upcoming layoffs are said to be part of a broader reorganisation led by CEO Andy Jassy, aimed at streamlining internal structures and aligning headcount with shifting business priorities.

Employees within the PXT group have reportedly been informed that job reductions are imminent, although the company has not disclosed the exact number of positions to be eliminated.

The new cuts add to a string of workforce reductions since 2022, signalling that Amazon's belt-tightening efforts are far from over. Internal teams across multiple divisions are said to be bracing for further adjustments as the company continues to review staffing needs and resource allocation.

Estimating the Impact: How Many Are Affected?

While Amazon has not published official figures for the latest layoffs, estimates based on internal reports and past restructuring suggest that thousands more employees may be affected.

AWS alone saw hundreds of jobs cut in mid-2025.

Reports indicate that between 300 and 500 roles could be lost in the Greater China division if percentage targets hold.

Since 2022, Amazon has reduced its global workforce by more than 27,000 employees through multiple rounds of layoffs.

Industry analysts estimate that an additional 10,000 to 15,000 jobs may be at risk this year if the restructuring continues at the current pace.

These figures remain unofficial, but they illustrate the scale of the company's workforce contraction since its peak in 2021.

AI's Quiet Role: Beyond 'Helping'?

Amazon maintains that the layoffs are driven by a strategic review and shifting business priorities rather than automation alone. Yet, several signs suggest that artificial intelligence is influencing workforce changes more than the company publicly acknowledges.

CEO Andy Jassy has said in a statement that generative AI and autonomous systems will fundamentally alter how the company operates, noting that some roles will become redundant while others will evolve.

He added that Amazon will need 'fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs'.

Current and former employees have described the cuts as part of a transition toward greater AI adoption, with some reporting that headcount reductions align closely with automation initiatives inside AWS.

Others have expressed concerns that teams are being downsized before they receive adequate training in the new AI systems.

Although Amazon insists AI is not the primary cause of job losses, the timing of its technology investments and the pattern of recent layoffs suggest otherwise. The company has significantly expanded its AI and cloud infrastructure units while quietly scaling back administrative, operations, and support functions that are increasingly handled by automation tools.