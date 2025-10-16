Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent nationwide recall of its Milk Chocolate Honeycomb snack after tests revealed undeclared peanuts in certain batches, posing a potentially life-threatening risk to allergy sufferers.

The recall, announced on 15 October 2025, applies to 120 g bags marked with lot number 5242 and a best-before date of 12 May 2026.

The product is being withdrawn from shelves across the UK due to the potential risk it poses to individuals with peanut allergies.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed the recall, stating that the presence of peanuts was not listed on the packaging, making the product a serious health hazard for allergy sufferers.

M&S Urges Customers: 'Do Not Eat'

In a statement issued alongside the recall, Marks & Spencer warned customers:

'Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer, and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously. In the abundance of caution, Marks & Spencer is recalling Milk Chocolate Honeycomb, best before date: 12/05/2026, lot 5242, UPC: 0917568/ 29143603, due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts in a small number of packs.'

The retailer has advised anyone who purchased the affected product not to consume it and instead return it to any M&S store for a full refund, even without a receipt. The company stressed that no other M&S products are affected by the recall.

Popular Treat Pulled from Shelves

The Milk Chocolate Honeycomb snack is one of M&S's well-known confectionery items, often marketed as a luxury treat. The recall has sparked concern among regular shoppers, particularly those with dietary restrictions or food allergies.

The recall was triggered after internal checks revealed the potential contamination. The FSA has since issued an allergy alert, warning that the product could cause life-threatening reactions in those with peanut allergies.

Allergy Advocates Welcome Swift Action

Food safety campaigners and allergy advocacy groups have praised M&S for its swift response. The retailer's decision to act 'in the abundance of caution' has been viewed as a responsible move to protect vulnerable consumers.

The latest recall follows a similar alert issued just days earlier by Aldi, which withdrew one of its ice cream products over concerns it could trigger allergic reactions, underscoring the importance of rigorous allergen labelling and quality control.

What Shoppers Should Do

Customers who have purchased the affected product are urged to check the lot number (5242) and best-before date (12 May 2026) printed on the packaging. If these match, the product should be returned immediately.

The FSA's guidance is clear: 'If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a full refund.'

Broader Implications for Food Safety

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges retailers face in managing allergen risks. While UK food safety regulations require clear labelling of major allergens, accidental contamination or mislabelling can still occur.

Experts say that recalls like this serve as a reminder for consumers to remain vigilant and for manufacturers to maintain stringent quality assurance protocols. The FSA continues to monitor food safety across the sector and encourages retailers to report any potential risks promptly.

Marks & Spencer's recall of its Milk Chocolate Honeycomb snack is a stark reminder of the importance of accurate allergen labelling. While no injuries have been reported, the potential severity of peanut allergies makes the retailer's swift action both necessary and commendable.

Shoppers are advised to check their cupboards and return any affected products to M&S stores for a full refund. For more information, visit the FSA's allergy alerts page.