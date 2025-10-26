ExxonMobil has filed a lawsuit against the state of California, arguing that two newly enacted climate disclosure laws are unconstitutional and clash with existing federal regulations.

According to Bloomberg, the lawsuit, filed on 24 October, claims the state's climate reporting mandates violate the First Amendment by compelling the oil giant to adopt a specific stance on climate change that it does not endorse.

Corporate Speech at Stake

The two laws require large companies operating in California to disclose their environmental impact and climate-related financial risks.

The first mandates that firms generating more than $1 billion (£751 million) in annual revenue measure and publicly disclose their greenhouse-gas emissions each year. The second applies to businesses earning over $500 million (£376 million) annually, obliging them to submit reports outlining the financial risks posed by climate change and the steps they are taking to address them.

In its filing, Exxon argued that the legislation forces companies to make assumptions about 'unknowable future developments' and publish these projections publicly, CNBC reported.

While Exxon acknowledged the existence of climate change and said it supports mitigation efforts, it contends that California's disclosure laws go beyond transparency, effectively assigning corporations sole responsibility for global warming.

A spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom dismissed Exxon's position, calling it 'truly shocking that one of the biggest polluters on the planet would be opposed to transparency'.

Potential Conflict With Federal Law

Exxon's lawsuit also raises questions about federal pre-emption, arguing that California's requirements overlap and conflict with regulations enforced by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC already oversees mandatory disclosures of environmental and financial risks for publicly listed firms. Exxon claims that states cannot impose additional or inconsistent reporting obligations that contradict federally mandated systems.

The oil company is seeking a court injunction to block enforcement of the laws and asking the court to declare them unconstitutional.

Broader Implications for Corporate Governance

The case could have far-reaching consequences for corporate speech rights and the limits of state authority in regulating environmental policy.

Legal analysts say the outcome may set a precedent for other states considering similar climate-accountability legislation. The central question is whether governments can compel corporations to express a particular viewpoint on climate issues and how far states can go when regulating businesses that operate nationwide.

Exxon's legal challenge comes amid mounting scrutiny of corporate climate policies in the United States. Regulators, investors and advocacy groups increasingly expect major companies to disclose detailed information about environmental risks and carbon exposure.

California officials maintain that the new disclosure laws are vital for public transparency and investor protection, arguing that they enable stakeholders to better assess the financial and environmental impact of climate change.