Few companies in the world are as famous, revolutionary, and cutting-edge as SpaceX, with a daring vision. Now, the firm led by Elon Musk is reportedly preparing to take a significant step: a public listing that could raise more than $25 billion (£18.79 billion).

The very thought of that SpaceX IPO has got people rousing, rumours swirling, and a fair share of curiosity in the markets. Why would SpaceX, a private firm that has pushed the massive space travel and satellite internet sectors, decide to go public, and what might that mean for investors everywhere?

The SpaceX IPO: What's Being Planned and Why

It all starts with a Bloomberg News report that SpaceX is advancing plans for an initial public offering (IPO), seemingly to raise more than $25 billion (approx £18.8 billion). However, some reports say the target could be in excess of $30 billion (around £22.6 billion).

The proposed valuation for the entire company is historic at around $1.5 trillion (which is about £1.13 trillion). Now, if it is realised, this would become the biggest public listing in history, surpassing even the landmark 2019 IPO of Saudi Aramco.

Furthermore, sources say SpaceX's management and advisers are targeting a public listing by mid to late 2026, though timing could change depending on market conditions. Simultaneously, the company has reportedly begun talks with banks and is firming up plans for how the funds raised will be used.

It's important to understand that much of the impetus behind this push originates from the success of the firm's satellite internet business, Starlink. Starlink, along with SpaceX's rocket launch business, has enormously increased the firm's revenue profile.

In 2025, SpaceX is expected to generate roughly $15 billion (approx. £11.3 billion) in revenue, with forecasts even rising to between $22 billion and $24 billion (around £16.5 billion to £18.0 billion) by 2026. The majority of this growth is attributable to Starlink's expansion.

Moreover, part of the funds raised in the IPO are likely to be channelled into massive new projects. Mainly, SpaceX may invest in space-based data centres, including the purchase of advanced chips, a concept Elon Musk recently discussed at an investor event.

This kind of move could strengthen the company's footprint beyond launches and satellite internet into infrastructure for space-age data processing and storage, potentially transforming its business model yet again.

Can Ordinary Investors Get In, and Is It Worth Your Money?

It seems for now, SpaceX remains privately held, and early venture investors essentially own the shares. Among the most significant stakeholders are firms such as Founder's Fund, 137 Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, as well as large institutional investors, including Fidelity and Google. Elon Musk isn't the only big party involved.

Now, because the planned IPO appears to cover the entire company, including Starlink, rather than basing it on only one division, once SpaceX goes public, ordinary investors are likely to have the chance to buy shares in what could become one of the most valuable companies on Earth.

But whether it will be worth it depends mainly on performance, long-term strategy and risk tolerance. On the one hand, SpaceX is riding high right now, at least because Starlink has grown aggressively, gaining millions of subscribers worldwide, and analysts like those at Forbes expect substantial revenue and cash flow growth over the coming years.

On the other hand, the company is operating in an industry full of uncertainties. Space launches, satellite deployments, regulatory approvals for global internet access, and the enormous costs associated with next-generation systems (such as the planned data centre infrastructure) all carry risk. Market conditions when the IPO actually hits could also influence the stock's reception.

Furthermore, valuation expectations are incredibly high. A $1.5 trillion (£1.13 trillion) market cap presumes aggressive growth and continued dominance, which are very lofty assumptions. If growth slows down or the company faces delays or setbacks, early investors could find returns much lower than anticipated.

So, for someone hoping to invest through a future IPO, due diligence will be crucial. They should assess not only the headline valuation and growth projections, but also the sustainability of SpaceX's revenue streams (which basically includes satellite internet, launches, and potential data-centre business) and the risks inherent in long-term, capital-intensive space ventures.