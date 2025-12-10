Fans of Oreos in the United States are about to have a new way to indulge as Mondelez International gets ready to debut the first Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies this January 2026.

The move marks the introduction of a sugar-free Oreo in the US market after years of increased demand for lower-sugar and diet-friendly snacks.

Food chains that tasted the product in advance described it as an endeavor to serve the timeless Oreo taste to people who look for 'mindful indulgence'.

What Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies Are and How They Differ

The new Oreo Zero Sugar line will launch in two varieties: Original Zero Sugar and Double Stuf Zero Sugar.

Both versions are intended to taste and feel like the original biscuit, the result of a four-year development process by Mondelez product teams.

Instead, the sweet biscuit contains a combination of sugar-free alternatives, including maltitol, polydextrose, sucralose and acesulfame potassium.

Reviews have pointed out that the product does not contain aspartame, which is sure to interest those consumers who avoid such an ingredient.

The packaging also differs from the traditional plastic tray. Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies will be sold in a stand-up pouch that contains individually wrapped two-cookie portions. The company states that this format supports portion control and improves freshness.

Although there have been sales of sugar-free Oreos in select international markets, this will be the first time that a sugar-free variety has been distributed nationally in the United States.

When to Buy: January 2026 Release

Mondelez has confirmed that Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies will begin hitting US store shelves from January 2026.

No pre-orders or early online sales have been announced, but foods and consumer media outlets have already tasted the products early, providing some first impressions in advance of the retail launch.

The launch comes at a time when brands from across the confectionery market are extending their reduced-sugar offerings in response to consumer interest in healthier snack alternatives.

Where to Buy: Nationwide Retail Availability

Mondelez said Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies will roll out to retailers nationwide. While it has not issued a complete list of stores, the company expects the product to be carried wherever traditional Oreos are typically sold.

Major supermarket chains, convenience shops and big national retailers are usually included in this.

When distribution starts, consumers should also easily find the Zero Sugar line online through grocery platforms and retailer websites.

Minor variations in availability may occur depending on store stocking schedules and regional distribution.

How to Buy: In-Store and Online Options Expected

When the products arrive next January, shoppers will be able to buy Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies through normal retail channels.

Both flavors, Original Zero Sugar and Double Stuf Zero Sugar, will be carried in-store grocery aisles, while online listings will also likely pop up on large retail e-commerce platforms.

The individually wrapped two-cookie packs also could turn up in vending machines and on-the-go retail outlets, although Mondelez has not issued specific details for this distribution format. Pricing has not been announced.

Nutritional Comparison and Early Reactions

It suggests that a 22.6g serving of the Zero Sugar variety contains about 90 calories and no added sugar, according to a nutrition comparison published by food media.

The classic variety Oreos come in a standard serving of 34g and have about 160 calories with 13g of added sugar. The cut in calories comes from the no-sugar content and the reduced serving size.

According to taste-test reports, the Zero Sugar cookies are quite similar to the original in terms of flavour and texture; some testers did find a hint of aftertaste associated with sugar substitutes.

Early online consumer reaction to the product has been mixed, with interest from those seeking low-sugar snacking options and skepticism from others leery of artificial sweeteners.