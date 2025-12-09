With the festive season in full swing, Starbucks has brought back its beloved holiday promotion, Starbucks for Life Merrython. This gives fans yet another chance to win the highly sought-after Bearista Cold Cup along with a variety of other exciting rewards.

Running from 8 December 2025 through 4 January 2026, the game delivers nearly 10 million prizes.

A Second Shot at Viral Bearista Cup

The Bearista Cold Cup is a bear-shaped glass tumbler that captured global Starbucks fandom when first released in November and was sold out almost instantly. In response to the overwhelming demand, Starbucks is offering customers a new opportunity, but this time, via a holiday game instead of traditional in-store purchases.

Expect 17,000 Bearista cups to be distributed during the Merrython. Each participant can win just one cup, among other prizes. So, those who missed the initial launch now have an alternative option through the Starbucks app to secure one without facing inflated resale prices or frantic store queues.

Starbucks for Life Merrython is Back

Starbucks for Life Merrython is the chain's signature holiday rewards initiative, open exclusively to members of Starbucks Rewards.

According to an official announcement, players embark on a virtual journey through four festive cities—Seattle, Milan, Tokyo, and New York—during this year's promotion period.

Each week features a new city and offers one free Prize Play, granting a chance to win an instant reward such as free drinks, food items, bonus Stars, and even the Bearista Cup.

But the stakes go higher. Players also gain automatic entry into sweepstakes draws for long-term prizes. There's the grand prize, Starbucks for Life, which is estimated at a value of over $70,000 (£52,500). This gives winners a daily credit for a free food or beverage for 30 years. Additionally, there's Starbucks for a Year, giving daily credits for 365 days.

Here's How to Play and Win

Joining in is easy for Starbucks Rewards members. Head to the official Merrython website, sign in, and start playing. Each week offers a free Prize Play. For more chances of winning:

Visit a Starbucks store or order via the app with a linked payment method to earn up to two additional Prize Plays per day.

Complete weekly challenges to unlock extra plays. These could be sending Starbucks e-gift cards, ordering holiday beverages, or trying new menu items.

Every Friday, Bonus Star prizes may be worth double.

The virtual game involves a 90-second 'run' where players choose a city and avatar, dash through festive streets collecting red holiday cups and menu items, and try to rack up as many points as possible before time runs out.

Higher scores boost chances on the leaderboard, though the draw for Bearista cups and other prizes remains random.

The Viral Starbucks Bearista Cup

The Bearista Cold Cup made its debut on 6 November as part of Starbucks' holiday merchandise release. Priced at roughly $29.95 (£ 22.50), the bear-shaped glass tumbler quickly became a phenomenon.

Online hype, social-media buzz and long queues at Starbucks outlets triggered a rush among fans, and soon after, the cup sold out nationwide.

Demand soared so high that resale listings of the cup increased dramatically, with some reportedly fetching thousands of dollars.

Starbucks has recognised the significant interest, stating that they dispatched more Bearista cups than nearly any other product. Yet again, they flew off the shelves quickly.

The initial launch also faced controversy with allegations that some store employees bought multiple cups before opening hours, leaving only few for regular customers. This sparked widespread criticism on social media.

How to Join the Starbucks Merrython

Here are two easy steps to join the game:

Make sure you're a member of Starbucks Rewards, or sign up before 4 January 2026.

Download the Starbucks app or log in at Starbucksforlife.com.

Each Monday, the game resets with a new city and free Prize Play, and you can pile on extra plays through store visits and weekly challenges. Ensure that payment methods are linked for bonus plays.

If you've been chasing the Bearista cup—or simply want to try your luck at free drinks, bonus Stars or the ultimate Starbucks for Life prize—this holiday season might be your best chance yet.