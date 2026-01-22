Feminist Jameela Jamil is facing intense backlash after private messages allegedly showing her using demeaning language about Blake Lively surfaced online, triggering accusations of hypocrisy from fans who long viewed the actress as a vocal feminist ally.

Screenshots circulating on X claim to show Jamil privately messaging a member of Justin Baldoni's PR team during a period when Lively was reportedly facing online harassment linked to the film It Ends With Us.

Jamil's Description for Lively in a Message with Baldoni's Team

The screenshot was part of a legal filing dated 13 August 2024, allegedly showing an iMessage exchange between Jamil and Jennifer Abel, identified as a PR associate connected to Baldoni.

In the messages, Jamil appears to respond to TikTok clips about Blake Lively's public statements, using aggressive, dismissive language.

At one point, she allegedly described Lively as 'a suicide bomber', a phrase critics say frames Lively as deliberately self-destructive in public, while defending herself from sexual harassment.

Elsewhere in the exchange, Jamil is shown agreeing with harsh characterisations of Lively and suggesting that the actress was harming herself through her own actions.

Much of the backlash centres on how the phrase 'suicide bomber' was used in context. 'She's a suicide bomber at this point', Jamil said in a reply to Abel's 'She's doing this to herself' and 'I want to officially incorporate nightmare cunt and demon cunt into my vocabulary' texts.

Critics argue that the term portrays Lively as recklessly causing her own downfall, rather than acknowledging the sexual harassment lawsuit she filed against Baldoni.

Commentators say the wording appears especially jarring given Jamil's long-standing public stance against misogyny, victim-blaming, and online abuse. Many fans expressed disbelief that someone who frequently calls out harmful media narratives about women would privately use language that frames another woman as a 'villain' during a sexual harassment lawsuit.

'I've never seen such a bizarre villain act before', Jamil said in the text.

Several reactions described Jamil's behaviour as performative, accusing her of adopting feminist language only when it benefits her public image.

Why Jamil Called Lively a 'Suicide Bomb'

The messages appear to reference Lively's decision to share a link to resources for abuse survivors during the height of her sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, with Jamil allegedly characterising it as cold or calculated.

X users say Jamil's reaction was surprising because it resonated so strongly among women who 'were not believed'. For many, sharing survivor resources is widely seen as a protective or supportive gesture.

Mocking that action has been interpreted as minimising the seriousness of abuse claims.

Some supporters of Jamil have urged caution, suggesting it is possible the feminist did not have full knowledge of the extent of harassment Lively was experiencing at the time the messages were written.

The iMessage screenshots are dated 13 August 2024. No sexual harassment lawsuit had been filed publicly yet. There were no court documents, no unsealed filings, and no mainstream reporting outlining Lively's allegations against Justin Baldoni.

The dispute was still playing out behind the scenes, largely through rumours.

Jamil's 'Feminism' Controversies

This isn't the first time Jamil has been under fire for her feminist views. Social media have previously pointed to perceived inconsistency or tone‑deafness in some of Jamil's interventions, such as her earlier struggles with interviews with female journalists.

She said her 'trust has been broken' by female reporters, whom she suggested were influenced by patriarchal media norms rather than focusing on substantive issues. Critics saw this as contradictory to feminist solidarity, arguing it unfairly dismissed women in media rather than challenging media structures as a whole.

Jamil's outspoken criticism of extreme thinness and the 'aesthetic of emaciation' among Hollywood actresses has also generated mixed feedback. While some support her push against unrealistic beauty ideals, others have questioned whether she blames celebrities personally rather than addressing systemic industry pressures.

Baldoni previously appeared as a guest on Jameela Jamil's podcast. However, there's no public reporting as of 2026 indicating they are close personal friends, which also baffles critics about why she'd side with the actor.