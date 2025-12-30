Mackenyu Arata, known globally for his stoic portrayal of Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's One Piece live-action series, has once again captured the hearts of fans. This time, however, it is not for his swordsmanship but for his formidable skills in the One Piece Trading Card Game (TCG).

In a rare and exciting post on X (formerly Twitter), the actor revealed his recent competitive achievement, sending the fanbase into a frenzy.

The post, which surfaced on 28 December 2025, showcased Mackenyu's impressive performance at the Hacchi CS, a highly competitive tournament in Japan. Far from being a mere casual player, Mackenyu secured a Top 8 finish, proving that his understanding of the game runs as deep as his dedication to his on-screen character.

Mastering the Meta with Imu

What surprised veteran players the most was Mackenyu's choice of deck. Rather than playing a Zoro leader to match his character, or a straightforward aggressive strategy, he piloted a complex deck featuring Imu.

This choice demonstrates a high level of strategic insight, as Imu decks often require intricate resource management and precise timing to execute control over the board.

The image shared in the post displayed his tournament setup, including the deck that carried him to the quarterfinals. Competitive players immediately recognised the difficulty of piloting such a list to a top-tier finish in the current meta.

By succeeding with a control-heavy strategy, Mackenyu has earned the respect of the hardcore TCG community, who now view him as a legitimate competitor rather than just a celebrity enthusiast.

はっちCS

黒イム

予選

緑ボニー 後⭕️

赤青エース 先⭕️

赤黒サボ 後⭕️

緑ミホーク 先⭕️

黄ルフィ 先⭕️

黒イム 先❌

緑ミホーク 後⭕️



赤青エース 先⭕️

青紫サンジ 後⭕️

青黄ハンコック 先❌

ベスト8/366 pic.twitter.com/c1MSkcokDZ — Mackenyu (@Mackenyu1116) December 28, 2025

The Oda Connection

Adding a touch of envy to the admiration, the X post also featured a prized possession that no ordinary player could easily acquire. Mackenyu displayed a tournament finals playmat explicitly signed by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda.

The signature serves as the ultimate seal of approval, highlighting the close bond between the actor and the legendary mangaka. It is well documented that Mackenyu visits Oda's home to play the card game, a fact that has become legendary among fans.

'Mackenyu-kun drops by... he genuinely loves it,' Oda once noted.

This signed playmat is tangible proof of their shared passion. While many actors speak about loving the franchises they represent, Mackenyu lives and breathes the world of One Piece in his personal time.

Yooo, my goat.

Congrats on the top 8!

Hopefully I see you again in Card Fest Tokyo! pic.twitter.com/1NQf23ltB2 — OrangeSamuraiD (@OrangeSamuraiD) December 28, 2025

strongest zoro ... it was cool to play against you in person today!! — k3sojuuu (@Dobogeee) December 28, 2025

Social Media Erupts

The reaction on social media was instantaneous and overwhelmingly positive. Fans flooded the replies to congratulate the actor, with many joking that he is becoming 'too powerful' by mastering both the physical and mental aspects of the series.

Comments praised his duality; he can wield three swords on set and command the game board in real life. TCG content creator OrangeSamuraiD hailed him as 'my goat' and anticipated seeing him at Card Fest Tokyo while fellow player k3sojuuu remarked how cool it was to play him in the tournament.

This rare glimpse into his private hobbies humanises the star while simultaneously elevating his status within the fandom. For Mackenyu, this Top 8 finish at the Hacchi CS is more than just a game result. It is a testament to his genuine love for the universe he helps bring to life on screen.