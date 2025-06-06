The Indiana Pacers pulled off a dramatic 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, stunning fans and pundits alike. What many expected to be a routine victory for the Thunder turned into a last-minute thriller, with Tyrese Haliburton delivering the game-winning shot in the dying seconds.

Pacers Rally Late to Steal Game 1

The game got off to a rocky start for Indiana, who committed 19 turnovers in the first half alone. It was the highest number recorded in an NBA playoff game since 1997. At one stage in the fourth quarter, the Thunder held a 15-point lead and appeared to be cruising towards victory.

But the Pacers had other ideas. With the clock ticking down, Indiana mounted a furious comeback. Haliburton, who had been relatively quiet throughout, took centre stage in the final minute. His clutch three-pointer with under five seconds remaining gave the Pacers the lead for the first time since the opening quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 38 points for the Thunder, showcasing why he was a top MVP candidate this season. Pascal Siakam added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers, offering veteran leadership on both ends of the court.

The game ended 111-110 in favour of Indiana, handing them a crucial 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Fans React to Unbelievable Finish

The basketball world reacted swiftly to the unexpected result. Social media platforms were flooded with commentary, memes and instant analysis as fans tried to process the late-game drama.

What a fucking game. They could be playing the 80s Celtics or the Bulls with Michael Jordan...and the Indiana Pacers won't stop coming at you. #NBAFinals #IndianaPacers #RaptorsNation — Edward Bliss (@edwardblisss) June 6, 2025

Pacers supporters expressed disbelief and elation, many calling it one of the most thrilling wins in franchise history. Haliburton's buzzer-beater was hailed as iconic, with fans comparing it to some of the most memorable moments in NBA Finals lore.

In contrast, Thunder fans voiced frustration over their team's collapse. Many criticised late-game decision-making and missed opportunities in the final moments.

Neutral observers and NBA commentators were quick to praise the game's entertainment value. The clash of underdog franchises, combined with a nail-biting finish, made the matchup an instant classic.

In the UK, where the game tipped off in the early hours, British fans who stayed up were rewarded with one of the most dramatic Finals openers in recent memory.

What to Expect in Game 2

With Game 2 set to take place again in Oklahoma City, the Thunder will be under pressure to bounce back. Adjustments will be key, particularly in closing out games and maintaining composure under pressure.

The Pacers, riding high from their dramatic win, will look to correct early-game errors while maintaining their late-game intensity.

Can the Thunder Respond?

Game 1 has already rewritten the script for this year's NBA Finals. With the Pacers taking an unexpected lead, the pressure is now firmly on the Thunder to respond. The series has delivered unpredictability, drama and a major shift in momentum — and we're only getting started.

Game 2 tips off on Monday 9 June at 1:30 AM BST in Oklahoma City.

The Finals are just heating up. Don't blink — this series could deliver more shocks yet.