The Phoenix Suns have named Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott as their new head coach. The move comes after yet another underwhelming season and marks the franchise's fourth coaching change in as many years.

Who is Jordan Ott?

Jordan Ott, aged 40, is a native of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania. He began his NBA career in 2013 as a video coordinator with the Atlanta Hawks under head coach Mike Budenholzer. Since then, he has served in various assistant roles with the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the 2024–25 season, Ott was a key part of the Cavaliers' coaching staff, helping guide the team to a 64–18 record, the best in the Eastern Conference. He has developed a reputation for his tactical creativity, both offensively and defensively, and is widely respected for his focus on player development and clear communication.

Franchise in Flux: Coaching Carousel Continues

Ott's appointment follows the dismissal of Mike Budenholzer, who lasted just one season in Phoenix. Budenholzer was brought in with high expectations but failed to lead the team to the playoffs, ending the campaign with a disappointing 36–46 record.

Just In: The Phoenix Suns are hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as the franchise's new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Ott has been an NBA assistant since 2012 and has a strong background of offensive and defensive creativity, player development and communication. pic.twitter.com/doDE6Fahdj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2025

The move is part of a broader effort by the Suns' front office to reset the franchise's direction after another underwhelming year. Ott follows Monty Williams and Frank Vogel, both of whom also had short-lived tenures in Phoenix. The revolving door of coaches highlights the franchise's ongoing struggle to find stability and a long-term vision.

Devin Booker's Vote of Confidence

A significant element in Ott's hiring is the endorsement of Suns star Devin Booker. Charania also reported that Booker was consulted during the latter stages of the coaching search and supported Ott's candidacy.

Booker's influence in organisational decisions signals the Suns' willingness to align their future direction with the preferences of their franchise cornerstone. His backing could help ease the transition and foster early buy-in from the team.

Ott's Blueprint for Success

Jordan Ott brings a fresh and modern coaching perspective to Phoenix. His approach is grounded in adaptability, fast-paced offensive systems and structured defence. With a background in player development, Ott is expected to focus on maximising the potential of the team's younger talents while managing the dynamics of established stars like Booker and Kevin Durant.

His ability to bridge those two aspects will be critical as the Suns look to re-establish themselves as contenders in the Western Conference.

Fan Reactions

While some Suns fans are excited about Ott's fresh perspective, others are questioning the hire — especially given the availability of more established names.

Congrats to Jordan Ott on taking the reins at the Suns! Hope he brings some Cleveland magic to the desert. Let's see if he can turn those Handles into wins! — $BALL 🏀 GAME 5 BALL (@game5ball) June 4, 2025

But not everyone agrees. 'Michael Malone? Thibs? Typical suns move' tweeted @kai2ballin.

Another fan, @djheyderr, added, 'This is the hire you het when you're in a rebuild.'

The mix of reactions reflects the tension between long-term vision and win-now urgency — a balance that Ott must now navigate from day one.

Uncertainty Ahead: Kevin Durant's Future in Focus

One of the key uncertainties Ott will have to address is the future of Kevin Durant. The veteran forward has one year remaining on his contract, and multiple teams have shown interest in a potential trade. Durant's status could significantly shape the direction of the team's rebuild under Ott.

A New Chapter in the Desert

Jordan Ott's appointment represents a bold shift for the Phoenix Suns. With fresh ideas, a focus on development and strong locker-room support, the franchise is hoping this marks the beginning of a more stable and successful era.

Whether Ott can deliver that remains to be seen, but for now, the Suns have entrusted their future to one of the NBA's rising coaching minds.