An AI-powered humanoid robot valued at $89,000 (£66,674) appeared publicly in New York City on Sunday. The life-sized machine interacted with park visitors while being remotely operated.

Its developer, Faraday Future, is currently exploring whether the robot could eventually take on roles such as babysitting, teaching, and companionship. Tech developers could use these urban experiments to optimise the artificial intelligence systems powering the platform.

The goal in this case is to transition the machine from a controlled research environment into specialised household and institutional roles.

A Remote-Controlled Debut

The robot was not operating autonomously as Faraday Future Chief Technology Officer Hong Rao controlled its movements with a small remote control while explaining the project's ambitions to media outlets at the park.

Video depicted the life-sized robot walking around the park, dancing with people and singing to children. The open park environment allowed the robot to encounter visitors and everyday obstacles.

Many of the parkgoers appeared unfazed by the presence of the robot. About a dozen beaming women visiting from Argentina even paused their afternoon stroll to pose for a group photograph alongside the bipedal machine.

The Goal of Learning to Nurture

Rao told media outlets that Faraday Future wants its robot to develop the ability to interact with and nurture humans. These capabilities could eventually open doors to roles that were traditionally done by people.

To bridge the gap between open-air research and domestic placement, sensory feedback could help developers improve the robot's responses and spatial awareness.

Placing the platform in dynamic situations like Brooklyn Bridge Park could provide opportunities to assess its responses outside a controlled environment. Developing its ability to recognise social cues, respond verbally and move around people could support the long-term goal of interacting with and nurturing individuals at home.

Expanding the Landscape of Public Automation

This rollout underscores a broader trend of testing complex physical AI applications in big metropolitan hubs. The concept of giving childcare duties over to an artificial agent continues to spark regulatory debate.

Researchers have raised logistical concerns about mechanical reliability, physical safety protocols, and the ethical considerations of automated companionship, including children's emotional attachment to robots.

The fact that the robot in this case still relied on a human operator highlights how far the technology remains from independent caregiving. The gap between remote-controlled demonstrations and a true babysitter is substantial.

Faraday Future has outlined plans to make its robotics factory operational by the end of 2026, with its first new embodied artificial intelligence (EAI) device expected to leave the production line in February 2027.

The company says it has completed an initial round of data collection and training using real robots. Its broader strategy involves gathering information from deployments, refining AI models and feeding improvements back into future developments.

The company has also described longer-term plans to expand manufacturing capacity, although it has not established that mass production of the robot demonstrated in Brooklyn will begin by the end of this year. It cautions that its production timetable may change as regulatory requirements evolve.