Indian workers have been filmed wearing forehead cameras while performing everyday tasks to generate training data for AI robots, investigations have found. Author Arundhati Roy highlighted the practice at a New York event on 19 October 2026, warning that the technology could eventually threaten their jobs.

The warning followed months of reporting on factories collecting first-person recordings of workers' movements. At the People's AI Assembly, organised by More Perfect Union and the AI Now Institute at Webster Hall, Roy criticised the growing influence of technology companies over work and public life.

The cameras are real. What remains unproven is whether robots trained on these particular recordings have already replaced the people wearing them.

Indian Workers Describe Wearing Forehead Cameras at Work

Roy described Indian workers wearing cameras that documented their movements so robots could learn from them. Her remarks echoed concerns raised by employees interviewed in earlier investigations, although circumstances differed between workplaces.

In May, Scroll identified Pearl Global Industries' garment factory in Gurugram as a site where workers had worn head-mounted cameras. Employees told the publication they had not given verbal or written consent. They said the devices had also been presented as a means of monitoring activity during shifts.

Scroll examined the role of robotics data company Egolab.AI. Its then head of business operations, Arnav Kabra, disputed the suggestion that permission had not been obtained, saying the company had collected consent 'in our own way'. Scroll reported that subsequent questions to Egolab and Pearl Global went unanswered before publication.

The Indian Express separately interviewed machine technician Ashish Narayan in Nagpur. He described recording his work on textile machinery without being told clearly who would receive the footage. The possibility of training his replacement troubled him.

A Guardian investigation published in June examined six factories across five Indian states. It found that workers generating footage at those sites received no additional compensation, although factories were paid for facilitating recordings. The report also documented concerns about whether employees could realistically refuse.

That distinction matters. Asking someone to wear a camera at work is not necessarily the same as offering them a meaningful choice.

Could Forehead Cameras Help Robots Replace Their Workers?

The footage is known as egocentric data. It records tasks from the worker's perspective, showing how hands handle tools, materials and unfamiliar situations. Robotics developers can use such examples to teach machines physical skills that are difficult to describe in written instructions.

But collecting data is only one stage of automation. Successful robots must still perform reliably in changing conditions, and none of the reporting establishes that the workers filmed have already been displaced.

Other workers have described direct financial benefits. In a BBC report published on 23 October, Bengaluru barber Mohammed Ashim discussed being paid to record his work. Garment worker Mohammed Arman described extra income from filming his movements as important to supporting his family.

Shahil Baig, co-founder and chief executive of Rashdan Technologies, told the BBC his company prioritised consent and avoided supplying identifying personal information to customers. These accounts complicate any suggestion that every camera-wearing worker is being coerced.

Indian factory workers wearing head-mounted cameras to record hand movements for training AI systems pic.twitter.com/uHTnWMoTUg — Interesting things (@awkwardgoogle) April 12, 2026

Public reactions have likewise been mixed. An Instagram commenter quoted by The Cool Down called the prospect 'a dystopian nightmare' and asked what would happen if workers refused. In a Reddit discussion, some questioned consent while others argued that recording work could generate welcome extra earnings. Neither reaction proves how an individual factory operates.

Roy's criticism extends further. In an essay published on 15 October, she compared the extraction of workers' knowledge for commercial technology with older patterns of economic exploitation. Her argument about corporate power is a political judgement, not evidence of misconduct by every company collecting footage.

For workers, the questions are more immediate than Roy's prediction. Who explains where recordings go, who can decline filming without repercussions, and who receives payment when the footage becomes a commercial product?

The investigations establish that workplace recordings are being collected, with different experiences of consent and compensation. They do not establish that the people providing those recordings have already lost their jobs to the robots learning from them.