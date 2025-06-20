A wave of online controversy has erupted after Fati Vazquez, a 29-year-old influencer and OnlyFans creator, was spotted holidaying in Italy with 17-year-old football star Lamine Yamal.

Although both parties have reportedly denied any romantic involvement, public reaction has been swift and divided. With much of the attention focused on their age difference and Vazquez's online persona, many people are coming after her with accusations of romanticising a minor.

What started as simple speculation has since spiralled into a heated online debate, harsh commentary, and even death threats. The backlash has raised larger questions about gender double standards, fan entitlement, and the scrutiny faced by online creators.

What Happened?

Speculation around Vazquez and Yamal began after fans noticed similarities in photos they each shared from a recent summer getaway in Italy. According to fans' guesses, matching scenic backdrops and sightings of the two riding a jet ski together indicated that the pair were romantically involved.

Meanwhile, Yamal, regarded as one of Spain's brightest young football talents, has reportedly denied any romantic connection. Vazquez also went public to clarify that they had simply 'spent a few days together' and were not in a relationship.

Despite both denying any romantic involvement, the reaction online was immediate and brutal. The age gap, 12 years between the two, sparked backlash across platforms, with many accusing Vazquez of inappropriate behaviour. Others argued that the public outcry would be even greater if the genders were reversed.

Backlash and Death Threats

Vazquez has been at the centre of a growing hate campaign since the photos of her Yamal surfaced. On Instagram, she revealed she has received numerous death threats and explicit insults.

'The threats, insults, and false accusations I'm receiving are SERIOUS, and they're already being documented,' she wrote on her Instagram stories. 'Defaming, harassing and threatening on social networks, THAT is a crime.'

Speaking on the Spanish programme La Familia de la Tele, Vazquez expressed frustration over the escalating attacks: 'I haven't done anything. I haven't killed anyone. The reactions are just too heavy and it's even affecting him [Yamal].'

She added, 'We're just two people who want to have a good time, and that's it.'

Why the Public Reaction?

Critics on social media are condemning Vazquez, with many questioning why a grown woman would choose to holiday with a teenager.

'If it was a guy with a 17-year-old girl, the internet would explode with hate,' one user commented. Another asked, 'What's an adult doing with someone so much younger than her? It just doesn't make any sense.' The conversation around gender bias became deeper when people started comparing the case with male figures who are popular for dating girls who are much younger than them, like Leonardo DiCaprio.

While some fans defended Vazquez, arguing that no rules were broken and both parties were clear about the nature of their friendship, the tone online has largely been accusatory and unforgiving.

Who is Fati Vazquez?

Fati Vazquez is far from a newcomer to the spotlight. Once a flight attendant, she has grown into a major online presence, with over 445,000 followers on Instagram and over a million subscribers on YouTube.

In 2020, she published a book about her experiences with bullying, titled 'And Let Them Come for Me.' However, despite her previous success, Vazquez now finds herself in the middle of a media storm she says she didn't ask for.

'It's sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they go as far as to wish death upon someone they don't even know,' she posted. 'What others project says more about them than it does about me.'

While Yamal has kept a low profile since the rumours broke, Vazquez has hinted that she may take legal action against those who continue to threaten or harass her online.