With the Los Angeles Lakers having sold a majority of its stake to Mark Walter, CEO and chairman of holding company TWG Global, for US$10b (£7.44 billion), many in the industry are turning their heads to current Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss, the daughter of the late Jerry Buss.

This latest move is considered the biggest in sports history, surpassing the previous record of US$6b (£4.47b) when the Boston Celtics were sold off.

Who Are Jerry and Jeanie Buss

Jerry Buss was a chemist-turned-real estate mogul who earned a PhD in physical chemistry from USC. After investing in properties with partner Frank Mariani, he purchased the LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Forum arena, and a large ranch for $67.5 million (£50.25 million) in 1979. Under his ownership, the Lakers became 'Showtime,' winning 10 NBA championships and dominating the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Jeanie Buss entered the family business via pro tennis and hockey teams, later becoming the Lakers' president and controlling owner after Jerry Buss's death in 2013.

Net Worth of Father-Daughter Duo

At the time of his death in 2013, Jerry Buss was worth about $700 million (£521.08 million), thanks to his real estate empire and the Lakers—along with ownership of teams like the WNBA team Los Angeles Sparks, indoor soccer team Los Angeles Lazers, and the Strings tennis franchise.

Meanwhile, Jeanie Buss's net worth is estimated between $700 million (£521.08 million) and $1 billion (£740 million) as of 2025, mainly from her Lakers stake. Beyond basketball, Jeanie managed the Los Angeles Strings at 19, owned roller‑hockey and wrestling ventures—including 'Women of Wrestling'—and holds real‑estate assets in California.

The Legacy of the Buss Family

The Buss family's legacy is integral to the Los Angeles Lakers' storied rise. Jerry Buss's 1979 acquisition transformed the team into an entertainment-driven powerhouse, pioneering 'Showtime' basketball, courtside glam, and premium seating—leading to 10 championships under his visionary leadership.

His emphasis on spectacle and player trust forged a distinctive Lakers identity rooted in family culture. Following his 2013 passing, daughter Jeanie Buss assumed control, maintaining her father's ethos while steering the team to the 2020 championship as the NBA's first female controlling owner.

Their dual generational impact—melding innovation, stability, and success—has cemented the Lakers as a global sports icon.

As the franchise transitions to new leadership, Buss's influence remains woven into the organisation, symbolising a legacy of innovation, entertainment, and championship pedigree that will guide the Lakers into their next era.