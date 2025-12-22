Kash Patel has added German luxury cars to his growing list of expensive taxpayer-funded purchases, with the FBI confirming it bought armored BMW X5s at the director's request. The move has sparked outrage from former Justice Department officials who've called it 'an embarrassment', especially as House Democrats continue investigating Patel's use of government resources.

Patel pushed the FBI to acquire the high-end vehicles because he wanted to be 'less conspicuous' during his outings. That reasoning has left more than a few people scratching their heads, given that FBI directors have traditionally been driven around in Chevrolet Suburbans for decades without complaint.

Breaking With American Tradition

The BMW X5 Protection VR6 isn't your average motor. According to BMW's official website, it 'offers protection not just against attacks with blunt instruments and handguns, but also against the world's most widely used firearm, the AK-47'. Useful if you're a diplomat stationed in a war zone. Less obvious why it's needed for an FBI director in Washington DC.

Patel is the first FBI boss to use foreign-made armoured vehicles despite the US government having a longstanding contract with General Motors for its fleet of Suburbans. The State Department does use these BMWs, but specifically in high-risk international areas where diplomats face genuine threats. Previous FBI directors managed fine with their Suburbans, which former officials say were rarely even fitted with armour plating because the risk of them being gunned down in Washington's suburbs was considered extremely low.

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson defended the purchase, claiming it was 'evaluated partly as a way to save taxpayers millions by picking cheaper selections or making cost structures more efficient'. He wouldn't say how much the BMWs actually cost, though he insisted they were less than half the price of buying new armoured Suburbans at £370,000 each.

A Democratic congressional aide disputed that maths, telling MS Now the government doesn't buy vehicles one at a time—it contracts with General Motors for multiple Suburbans at a discount. Williamson pushed back but again refused to provide specific figures.

The Jet He Didn't Get

The BMWs were actually Patel's consolation prize. Earlier this year, he'd pressed the FBI to buy him a new, more modern jet because he found the existing director's Gulfstream 'dated'. That proposal died when cost estimates came back somewhere between £69 million and £88 million. A person close to Patel claimed he was trying to save money because the existing lease structure was expensive, but when the numbers didn't add up, the plan was scrapped.

Not deterred, Patel then ordered communications upgrades on the old jet. Two sources told MS Now he needed better internet so multiple people could post to social media simultaneously—his X accounts are frequently updated. A spokesperson offered a different explanation about dropped secure calls, but former FBI officials who travelled with previous directors said connection problems were exceedingly rare and the jet already had dedicated communications stations for emergencies.

'He Needs a Field Jacket That Fits Just Right'

Stacey Young, a former Justice Department official who founded Justice Connection—a network of former DOJ employees—didn't mince words about the BMW purchase. She called it 'an embarrassment' and another example of Patel putting his public image ahead of taxpayer concerns.

Young referenced a recent report based on accounts from more than 20 current and former FBI personnel. That report claimed Patel wouldn't get off the FBI jet after Charlie Kirk's assassination until agents brought him a properly fitted FBI raid jacket for the cameras outside. Eventually, a female agent handed over her own jacket, complete with patches covering the Velcro spaces. 'He needs a field jacket that fits just right, a Punisher-inspired challenge coin and a new fleet of foreign cars to drive around in', Young said.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel has spent taxpayer money on a custom fleet of armored BMW X5s so he can be chauffeured around “less conspicuously.”



Nothing says humility and public service like armored luxury SUVs on the public dime. pic.twitter.com/Koc6ZCzAtU — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 22, 2025

Already Under Congressional Investigation

House Democrats launched an investigation into Patel's use of government resources in early December, demanding travel records and details about his use of the FBI's private jet. The probe centres on allegations he's repeatedly used the £46 million Gulfstream to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, including flying to Pennsylvania to watch her perform at a wrestling match before taking her back to Nashville.

Representatives Jamie Raskin and Sydney Kamlager-Dove sent Patel a letter requesting records by 15 December, though as minority party members they lack subpoena power to actually force him to comply. 'Mr Patel, these planes are not yours', they wrote. 'They are the property of the US Government and are paid for by the American people'.

Patel has dismissed criticism of his jet use as 'nonsense', insisting he's following FBI policy that requires directors to use government aircraft even for personal travel. He's also claimed he's saved taxpayers money compared to his predecessors by flying from government airfields rather than private airports. FBI directors are required to reimburse the government for personal travel at commercial airfare rates, though that's obviously far less than the actual cost of operating a private jet.

What makes the BMW controversy particularly awkward is that Patel was previously a harsh critic of former FBI directors for their use of government jets. Before taking the job, he regularly appeared on right-wing podcasts calling out what he saw as wasteful spending. Now he's the one defending luxury vehicle purchases and frequent jet travel whilst under congressional investigation.