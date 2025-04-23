It started with a job listing offering a pitiful £2.25 per hour. Most virtual assistants would've scrolled right past. Not John Jynell.

The Filipino freelancer stumbled across 75-year-old Pauline's desperate plea for help setting up an Amazon store last month. Nearly destitute, living alone with her aging dog in a tiny Texas flat, she hoped online selling might supplement her meagre pension.

What happened next has touched hearts across social media – Jynell's Facebook post detailing their unlikely partnership has racked up almost 100,000 reactions. But beyond the feel-good headlines lies a troubling reality about America's forgotten elderly.

'I Can See Her Bed From the Front Door'

Jynell's post paints a stark picture of Pauline's circumstances. The industry-standard rate for VAs hovers around £21 ($28) hourly, making her £2.25 ($3) offer almost insulting. But something about her situation moved him.

'She lives in a tiny apartment in Texas, where you can see her bed as soon as you walk in,' Jynell wrote. 'She shares her home with her very old dog, who makes a distinct sound that reminds you of its age, and a new puppy. During our meetings, she is always in bed, as it's the only comfortable place for her to sit.'

According to Jynell, Pauline's pension was 'barely' covering her monthly expenses. To create a second source of income, she decided to sell products online and created a job listing for a virtual assistant to help her set up an Amazon store. Though she found an assistant before coming across Jynell, she could not afford them in the long term. Luckily, Jynell came across Pauline's listing just in time to save her store with a generous offer.

Sympathy Over Profit: Jynell's Decision to Help Pauline

When Jynell found Pauline's listing and learned of her heartbreaking situation, he offered to update her Amazon account for £66 ($88) a week— just enough for his expenses. 'However, the more I understood her struggles, the more I felt compelled to help,' the Philippines-based freelancer wrote. In an act of compassion, he worked for Pauline for free until her store began generating an income.

Jynell calls this 'one of the best decisions' he's ever made. After getting Pauline's shop up and running, he now makes £598 ($800) a month. Having no one to take over the account, Pauline plans on leaving it to Jenyll when she passes. 'Hearing that was heartbreaking, as I could see how frail and vulnerable she is,' Jynell admitted.

'This experience taught me that being a virtual assistant is not just about the work; it's about being human and compassionate towards your clients,' his post concluded.

IBT UK reached out to Jynell for comment to which he replied: 'This experience has reinforced my belief that behind every statistic about rising costs and economic struggles, there are real people vulnerable and often overlooked who need kindness and support. It challenges us to consider how we, as a society and as individuals, can do more to care for our elders, especially those who are most vulnerable and without a safety net.'

'I hope sharing my story can shed light on the importance of compassion and community support for our seniors,' he added.

As a result of having Pauline as a client, Jynell has begun to wonder whether hers is an everyday reality for elderly Americans. Though it sadly is, compassionate youths are taking action to help elders in need.

Netizens Raise Money For Waitress in Her 80s

Pauline's plight is reminiscent of 81-year-old Betty, a Pennsylvania waitress who found viral fame when a diner posted a video about her situation. Betty explained that her Social Security income is merely £703 ($910), which does not even cover her basic expenses. Unable to retire, Betty tends tables at an Eat'n Park diner in Pittsburgh. The moved diner set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Betty's retirement and has collected over 9,700 donations, amassing £179,883 ($232,818) so far.

Unfortunately, Betty and Pauline's situations are not uncommon, especially amid rising living costs.

Why Elders Are Returning to Work

For many Americans, retirement is simply not an option. According to recent data, one in four over-65s in the US is still employed, while 6% of retirees say they're likely to re-enter the workforce in 2025. Alarmingly, 22% of employed seniors had already retired once but chose to return to the workforce. Reasons for doing so vary, but are mostly due to insufficient funds.

The average monthly retirement benefit in early 2025 was £1,526 ($1,976), though individual payouts vary depending on factors like lifetime earnings and when you start claiming. If one starts claiming at 62, for instance, they could see their benefits slashed by up to 30% compared to waiting until 67. This is simply not enough for anyone— not to mention elders— to survive on.

According to SoFi, the average cost of living in Betty's state, Pennsylvania, is around £2,386 ($3,189). In Pauline's state, Texas, this sum rises to £2,813 ($3,760) a month. The housing crisis is only making it more difficult to find affordable options, with housing-related costs increasing by 4.4% between 2024 and 2025. Further adding fuel to the fire, the 2023 Current Population Survey reported that 28% of Americans above 65 live alone, meaning all of these expenses are being taken on by individuals rather than couples or families.

Jynell and Pauline found each other through sheer chance. Their unlikely friendship shows how kindness transcends generations and oceans. But it shouldn't take viral good fortune to ensure elderly people can live with dignity.

As living costs continue outpacing fixed incomes, stories like theirs will become increasingly common. The question isn't just whether more Jynells will step up – it's why they need to in the first place.