For many British retirees, all-inclusive Thailand resorts are no longer just holiday destinations—they're home. With UK care home costs soaring, a staffing crisis deepening, and the standard of care declining, Thailand is emerging as an appealing alternative.

And why not? Thailand's luxury care homes provide high-quality, affordable, and compassionate care, offering expats the chance to invest in a more comfortable and fulfilling retirement.

Luxury Living at a Fraction of the Cost

Thai care homes boast world-class facilities, personalised support, and a price tag that's far more affordable than their UK counterparts.

According to Bangkok Health Service, the average cost of basic elder care per month is around £771 ($1,000) and £1,157 ($1,500). This includes accommodation, meals, basic medical care, assistance with daily living activities— such as bathing, dressing, etc— and access to social activities.

The Vivo Bene resort, a Swiss-run luxury care home, offers villas with 24/7 nursing care starting from just £1,200 per month. At the nearby Chiang Mai Care Resort, residents enjoy private bungalows, 24/7 care, and several amenities, including swimming pools, a fitness centre, and daily activities.

It is worth noting that these care homes target the wealthy, as a retirement visa requires having £18,000 in the bank or a monthly income of at least £1,500. However, even premium accommodations and care— costing up to £3,857 ($5,000)— are affordable when compared to the UK prices.

The State of Elder Care in the UK

The cost of care in the UK is overwhelming, but its quality leaves much to be desired. On average, a care home costs £5,064 per month, rising to over £6,000 for premium options. These prices are only set to increase, with charity director of Age UK Caroline Abrahams warning that rising National Insurance and living wage costs will push care home expenses even higher.

This will put further strain on an already overwhelmed system. The UK care home sector is suffering a severe staffing shortage, with the State of the Adult Social Care Sector and Workforce in England reporting 131,000 vacancies. Presently, most care homes operate with a ratio of one carer for every ten residents.

Research from 2021 revealed that these shortages are affecting the quality of life of elders at an alarming rate. Care workers surveyed by UNISON reported that inadequate staffing levels lead to late meals, increased falls and accidents, and residents not being bathed regularly. Additionally, some residents are even having to sleep in wet, soiled beds. Heartbreakingly, there are not enough staff members to be present with residents during their final hours.

To make matters worse, dementia cases are expected to rise from 982,000 to 1.4 million by 2040, which will increase the demand for quality care.

Thus, it is unsurprising that the number of care homes in Thailand catering to Westerners has doubled in the last 3 to 4 years. Noticing this trend, the UK government currently lists 50 approved Thai care homes. As dementia cases increase, so might the number of Brits opting for Thailand's warm weather, affordable prices and agreeable staff.

Entrepreneur Builds Senior Resort in Response to Poor Care

Attracted by the quality of life promised, almost 100 elderly residents currently call Care Resort home. Around 75% are British, with Americans, Australians, and Europeans making up the rest. Ranging in age from 63 to 102, about half of them live with some form of dementia.

This is unsurprising, as Care Resort founder Peter Brown has made dementia care a crucial focus in the facility. He was inspired to transform his Thai hotel into a care home after witnessing the poor care his mother received while suffering from dementia in the UK.

During a visit in England, he discovered four days' worth of food left out on the table, covered with cling film, and found his mother in a distressing condition.

'It turned out she had cancer,' Brown told the Telegraph. 'I asked the care home why nothing had been done, and they said: "We speak to your mother every morning on the phone, by loudspeaker, and she tells us she's fine." Well, people with dementia make up stories, and she was only getting one in-person visit a week.'

Wanting better for his mother and other dementia sufferers, Brown set out to create a facility that focuses on maintaining dignity and ensuring residents receive frequent, hands-on support.

Slowing Dementia With A High Quality of Life

Brown has implemented several measures to aid his dementia-ridden residents, including a 'reminding system.' The process involves waking the resident, then returning later to ensure they are dressed and remind them to have breakfast. Following that, a check-in is conducted to inform the guests about that morning's activity and take them to it. Overall, residents are visited and given reminders 8 to 10 times daily.

Brown's approach was inspired by caring for his own mother after he moved her into his resort.

'Yes, dementia is a difficult disease, but people with dementia don't want to be treated like children,' Brown said. 'You need someone to be your short-term memory and with help, you can live an adequate life.'

Residents are also encouraged to participate in daily activities organised by the resort, as these play a crucial role in slowing cognitive decline. Residents participate in various classes designed to keep their minds and bodies engaged. Some residents begin the day with a wheelchair-accessible exercise class, while others head to the fitness club to work out under the guidance of physiotherapists and personal trainers.

By giving its residents choices, these care homes prioritise independence and mental well-being. Senior Residences by Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa in Hua Hin, for example, arranges optional excursions to elephant sanctuaries, outdoor movie nights, and cooking classes. Likewise, Elder Blossom offers weekly beach trips, yoga and forest therapy lessons.

Brit Living in Thai Care Home Shares Her Experience

These facilities have received glowing reviews from delighted pensioners. Among them is former nurse Elizabeth Jackson, 82, who moved into Care Resort after a brief terrible stint in a British one.

'I'd had a small taste of UK care homes myself when I spent two weeks in a nursing home in Grantham after a knee operation,' she explained. 'The carers were kind, but there just weren't enough of them. I had a tiny, dreary little room, and I just thought, this is not where I want to die.'

She fell in love with Care Resort during a trial stay and has lived there ever since. She initially found the place while looking for an alternative home for her brother, who has Parkinson's.

'He was spending £5,000 a month on a tiny room, in what I can only call a hellhole,' Jackson said. 'Then he was moved onto the dementia ward, which was even worse – he used to ring me up and say, "I'm a prisoner", and all I could hear in the background was people shouting. I used to go and visit him and it would break my heart.'

As UK care home shortages worsen and dementia cases rise, more British retirees may seek refuge in Thailand's care homes. While it is certainly not for everyone, Thailand's world-class facilities, personalised dementia care, and well-regulated staff make this an increasingly attractive option for ageing Brits. As more facilities open to meet demand, moving to Thailand is not simply a luxury— for some, it is about survival and ensuring peace and dignity in their final years.