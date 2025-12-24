A pop star who just lectured billionaires on sharing their wealth is now facing accusations of hypocrisy – for launching luxury perfumes and designer card games while the internet explodes with backlash.

Billie Eilish's bold speech at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in October struck a chord, calling out the ultra-rich in a room full of them like Mark Zuckerberg and George Lucas. But as her latest brand deals roll out, fans are turning on her fast.

Billie Eilish Hypocrisy Row Erupts Over Brand Deals After Wealth Speech

Standing before an audience of tycoons, Billie delivered a passionate plea. 'If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?' she asked. 'We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than kind of ever, especially in our country. And I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things and maybe give it to some people that need it.'

True to her word, the singer – whose net worth Forbes pegged at $53 million back in 2020 – pledged $11.5 million from tour profits to charity. It was a moment that won applause and viral shares, positioning her as a voice for fairness in unequal times.

Fast forward two months, and the goodwill is souring. Billie's been partnering with brands since 2018, but post-speech launches feel like a slap to critics. Her new fragrance, Your Turn II Eau de Parfum, hit shelves on 19 November at $90 a bottle. Two older scents landed in Sephora on 11 December. Then came the Uno collaboration – a limited-edition deck with her designs, stocked in shops through autumn.

For young fans scraping by, footing £70+ for perfume or £10 for custom cards stings when Billie preaches redistribution. On Reddit, one vented: 'Billie doesn't need to make more money, so why is she shilling card games?' Another hit harder: 'Nobody would be judging Billie for getting her bag if she stopped making contradictory and quite frankly hypocritical statements.'

X (formerly Twitter) lit up with similar fire. 'Don't virtue signal when you're guilty of the same stuff and then expect people to praise you still,' one user posted. In a thread slamming the Uno deal, another quipped: 'For an anticapitalist, this b*tch sure does a lot of capitalism.'

The backlash taps into real frustrations. In a cost-of-living squeeze, aspirational buys from idols feel tone-deaf when those idols call out wealth gaps. Teens idolising Billie – many facing student debt or entry-level jobs – see her deals as profiting off their fandom while she critiques the system.

Finneas Defends Billie Eilish Amid Hypocrisy Storm Over Collabs

Enter Billie's brother and collaborator, Finneas. Jumping into an X thread on the Uno collab, he pushed back: 'You guys do know that in order to give money away, you do have to make the money in the first place, right?'

His logic split opinions. Supporters nodded – charity needs revenue. Detractors rolled eyes, dubbing it a philosophy seminar moment. Does earning through branding undermine anti-billionaire stance? Or is it pragmatic funding for good causes?

Billie's not alone in this bind. Celebrities from Taylor Swift to Rihanna face similar heat: use platform for change, but monetise it too? Her $11.5 million pledge shows intent, yet fans want consistency – not speeches followed by sales pitches.

For Gen Z scraping together for concert tickets or merch, the disconnect hurts. They stream her music for solace in tough times, only to feel lectured then upsold. One Redditor summed it: virtue-signalling jars when luxury launches follow.

Finneas' defence highlights family stakes – they've built careers together. But as Billie's empire grows, so does scrutiny. Will she address it, pivot, or double down? Her silence so far fuels the fire.

This row reveals wider tensions: artists navigating fame's commercial demands while championing social good. Fans aren't wrong to question – they're invested, emotionally and financially. Billie built loyalty on authenticity; brand deals test that bond.

As holiday shopping peaks, her collabs land amid economic strain. A $90 scent might thrill superfans, but for most, it's a reminder of divides she herself highlighted. Whether hypocrisy or hustle, the debate underscores a truth: in pop culture, words weigh heavy when wallets open.