The first LEGO Star Wars sets to feature the company's new SMART Play technology have been officially detailed, and early reactions from fans suggest a cautious, and at times critical, response.

Announced during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, the new range introduces the LEGO SMART Brick, a sensor-packed component designed to add lights, sounds and spatial awareness to traditional brick-built models.

LEGO has positioned the SMART Brick as a major step forward for play, claiming it adds a new interactive layer without relying on smartphones, tablets or companion apps. Instead, the technology is built directly into the sets, allowing children to trigger effects through movement and physical interaction alone.

The company says the aim is to keep play screen-free while still appealing to a generation growing up surrounded by technology.

However, while the concept has sparked curiosity, pricing and design compromises have already become flashpoints. With LEGO Star Wars chosen as the launch theme, the sets arrive with premium price tags and visible changes to build aesthetics, leaving many adult fans unconvinced, even as LEGO targets a younger audience aged six to nine and above.

SMART Play Star Wars Sets and Official Details

Three LEGO Star Wars SMART Play sets form the initial launch lineup, each built around the new SMART Brick system. The entry-level set is Darth Vader's TIE Fighter, priced at $69.00 (£53.80). The 473-piece model is recommended for ages eight and up and includes one LEGO SMART Brick, a SMART Minifigure featuring Darth Vader and a SMART Tag linked to the TIE Fighter itself. It is currently the cheapest way to access the new technology.

Next is Luke's Red Five X-wing building set, which raises both the piece count and the price. Retailing at $89.00 (£69.40), the 584-piece set is aimed at children aged six and up. It includes one SMART Brick, two SMART Minifigures featuring Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, and five SMART Tags representing the X-wing, an Imperial turret, a transporter, a command centre and R2-D2 accessories. The expanded tag system is intended to enable more varied interactive scenarios during play.

The flagship release is the Throne Room Duel & A-wing building set, priced at $159.99 (£124.80). With 962 pieces and an age rating of nine-plus, it includes two SMART Bricks, three SMART Minifigures featuring Luke Skywalker, Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader, and five SMART Tags tied to the A-wing, the throne, a Death Star turret and two Lightsabers for duel-based interactions.

It is by far the most expensive of the trio and has drawn the strongest reactions online.

Fan Reactions and Lingering Concerns

Despite LEGO's enthusiasm, many fans have expressed concern that the SMART Brick dictates the design rather than enhancing it. As the brick needs to be accessible and removable for younger builders, it cannot be hidden discreetly, leading to bulkier builds and less refined shapes.

Popular LEGO content creator, Solid Brix Studios, described the approach as 'smart brick first, build second', a sentiment echoed across fan forums.

Pricing is another sticking point. While LEGO has made clear that these sets are aimed at children rather than adult collectors, parents may still hesitate at paying over $159.99 (£124.80) for a single playset, particularly when the added technology is limited to sensors, lights and sounds.

Some fans have compared the concept unfavourably to earlier LEGO systems that offered motors or programmable elements.

That said, the decision to avoid smartphones has been widely praised. Many parents see LEGO as a break from screens, and the SMART Play system's standalone nature aligns with that philosophy. Whether that will be enough to convince families remains uncertain.

LEGO has also previewed several SMART Play-compatible expansion sets without SMART Bricks, including vehicles and locations from the Star Wars universe. These are expected to be cheaper but still shaped by the need to interact with the core technology.

For now, the future of SMART Play rests on whether children embrace it. If sales fall short, the concept may quietly fade. If it succeeds, it could reshape how LEGO approaches interactive play across multiple themes.